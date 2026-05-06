Moody's Reaffirmed Afya's AAA.br Rating With a Stable Outlook

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) (“Afya” or the “Company”), the leading medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil, announced today that Moody’s reaffirmed Afya’s credit rating at AAA.br and maintained a stable outlook.

The reaffirmation of Afya’s AAA.br rating and stable outlook reflects revenue growth, a track record of above-industry-average margins, very strong credit metrics, exceptional cash generation, and robust liquidity. In addition, Afya’s credit profile reflects a strong competitive position and a predictable financial policy, including proactive liability management and prudent capital allocation, despite its appetite for M&As.

The Company believes this development further validates the business model and its continued ability to deliver on its long-term strategy with consistency and financial discipline.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA, B3: A2FY34)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering medical practice solutions to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.