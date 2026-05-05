ServiceNow and Lenovo help organizations reduce costs, accelerate productivity, and improve governance with AI-native operations

MORRISVILLE, N.C. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2026 -- Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, announced an expanded multi-year strategic agreement to enable enterprises to reduce IT support costs, accelerate employee productivity, improve operational control, and strengthen governance through AI-native workflow automation.

By combining Lenovo’s real-time device intelligence, digital workplace services, and device lifecycle management capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform, organizations can automate key workflows end to end across the device lifecycle, delivering more consistent and scalable operations with enhanced security, visibility, governance, and control across operations.

From fragmented operations to integrated, automated workflows

At Knowledge 2026, Lenovo and ServiceNow are introducing a connected solution designed to simplify operations and enable more efficient, controlled, and scalable service delivery. The solution combines:

“Most enterprises are not struggling to adopt AI. They are struggling to operationalize it across fragmented environments,” said Rakshit Ghura, vice president and general manager, digital workplace solutions at Lenovo. “Companies don’t need more AI pilots. They need measurable outcomes. This collaboration with ServiceNow is focused on delivering that, reducing costs, improving productivity, and giving IT leaders real control over their operations.”

"Lenovo's integration of device intelligence with the ServiceNow AI Platform demonstrates how enterprises can operationalize AI across endpoints, workflows, and services at scale," said Michael Park, senior vice president, global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. "By combining real-time endpoint data with a platform that orchestrates any AI model, any data, and any workflow, organizations can move from fragmented operations to consistent, intelligent outcomes across global environments. The partners moving with AI right now are the ones who will define what enterprise services look like for the next decade."

Differentiated by real-time device intelligence at global scale

Lenovo's device intelligence platform analyzes data across a global footprint of enterprise endpoints—creating a continuous feedback loop between device performance, service operations, and business workflows. ServiceNow operationalizes that intelligence through AI-driven workflow automation, enabling organizations to orchestrate actions across systems, teams, and services.

Based on Lenovo’s internal testing, this approach enables:

Up to 30% reduction in IT support costs by reducing ticket volumes through predictive issue detection and automated remediation

by reducing ticket volumes through predictive issue detection and automated remediation Up to 50% faster employee onboarding and time to productivity by eliminating device-related onboarding delays

by eliminating device-related onboarding delays Up to 30% improvement in employee experience through consistent, always-on service delivery

through consistent, always-on service delivery Up to 40% of IT issues resolved proactively before user impact through consistent, always-on service delivery

Accelerating time to value with AI-enabled managed services

The collaboration expands Lenovo’s ability to deliver managed AI services for enterprise organizations from 5,000 to 50,000 employees. By combining Lenovo’s global delivery infrastructure with ServiceNow’s AI platform and ecosystem, enterprises can accelerate time to value while reducing the risk and cost associated with large-scale transformation programs. Organizations can standardize service delivery, improve performance, and scale AI operations without rebuilding systems market by market.

Global expansion

The collaboration launches across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Ireland, with continued global expansion planned. ServiceNow will support this with global partner management, multi-geo onboarding, and dedicated enablement resources. This enables multinational organizations to deploy a consistent operating model across regions while maintaining local flexibility and governance.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and Lenovo’s expanded partnership. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

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