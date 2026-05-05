Keysight and CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center Expand Strategic Collaboration to Advance Charging Test Technologies

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced an expanded strategic collaboration with China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center, marked by the establishment of a Joint Innovation Laboratory for Charging Test Technology. This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in new energy vehicles (NEV) testing, standards development, and charging technologies.

As the global NEV market continues to scale rapidly, automakers and suppliers face increasing complexity driven by evolving charging standards, higher power levels, stricter safety requirements, and the need to ensure interoperability across regional markets. Reliable, standards-based validation has become critical to reducing development risk, accelerating time to market, and enabling global deployment.

Through the joint laboratory, Keysight and CATARC NEV Inspection Center will combine Keysight's global expertise in electrification and validation solutions with CATARC’s leadership in domestic standards, testing, and certification. Together, they will address key industry challenges across charging compatibility, safety, overseas compliance, and charging infrastructure, supporting both current and next-generation charging standards, including China's upcoming National Standard 2024 and international combined charging system (CCS) requirements.

As part of this collaboration, CATARC NEV Inspection Center has adopted Keysight's vehicle-to-charger conformance testing solutions to support certification and verification across European, North American, and next-generation Chinese charging standards.

Fan Bin, Deputy Chief Engineer of CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center, said: “Looking back on our collaboration, Keysight and CATARC New Energy have journeyed together, achieving fruitful results. Charging test solutions, as a critical link in our partnership, have become increasingly refined. Moving forward, we sincerely hope that through the co-established joint laboratory, we will not only deepen our strategic cooperation but also pool the expertise of both companies to empower the Chinese automotive industry and jointly advance the development of new energy.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive & Energy Solutions at Keysight Technologies, said: “Keysight is committed to advancing electrification through innovation and global collaboration. Working closely with CATARC, we aim to help shape the future of charging test technologies and industry standards worldwide.”

This expanded collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to accelerating the global transition to electric and intelligent mobility.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.