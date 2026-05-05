-

AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on State of Florida Property Insurance Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary market briefing on the state of Florida’s property/casualty market ahead of the start of hurricane season, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

During the event, “AM Best's Analytical Briefing - The State of Florida Property Market,” a panel of AM Best analytical staff and industry experts discuss the current state of the Florida property market ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Market dynamics following legislative reforms
  • June 1 reinsurance renewals
  • Increasing levels of competition and new company formations
  • Key operating performance trends, including the current rate environment and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s depopulation program
  • Litigation trends
  • Sustainability of recent legislative actions

AM Best Senior Associate Editor John Weber will moderate the panel and be joined by the following:

  • Lauren Magro, senior financial analyst, AM Best
  • Chris Dittman, executive managing director, Aon
  • Dave Newell, vice president of membership and industry relations, Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA)

To register for the complimentary one-hour briefing, please visit.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best Rating Services on LinkedIn
AM Best Ratings Twitter
AM Best Co.
AM Best on YouTube
More News From AM Best

AM Best Revises Outlook to Positive and Affirms Performance Assessment of Redbridge Group, LLC

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Performance Assessment (assessment) of PA-3 (Strong) of Redbridge Group, LLC (Redbridge) (Coral Gables, FL). The assessment reflects Redbridge’s strong underwriting capabilities, excellent governance and internal controls, strong financial condition, strong organizational talent and strong depth and breadth of relationships. The outlook revision to positive reflects AM Best’s expectation tha...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Calix Re Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Calix Re Limited (Calix Re) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Calix Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Calix Re is a recen...

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive and Affirms Credit Ratings of Interamericana de Fianzas y Seguros, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Interamericana de Fianzas y Seguros, S.A. (IFS) (Panama). The ratings reflect IFS’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The positive outlooks reflect...
Back to Newsroom