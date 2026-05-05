AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on State of Florida Property Insurance Market
AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on State of Florida Property Insurance Market
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary market briefing on the state of Florida’s property/casualty market ahead of the start of hurricane season, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
During the event, “AM Best's Analytical Briefing - The State of Florida Property Market,” a panel of AM Best analytical staff and industry experts discuss the current state of the Florida property market ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Market dynamics following legislative reforms
- June 1 reinsurance renewals
- Increasing levels of competition and new company formations
- Key operating performance trends, including the current rate environment and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s depopulation program
- Litigation trends
- Sustainability of recent legislative actions
AM Best Senior Associate Editor John Weber will moderate the panel and be joined by the following:
- Lauren Magro, senior financial analyst, AM Best
- Chris Dittman, executive managing director, Aon
- Dave Newell, vice president of membership and industry relations, Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA)
To register for the complimentary one-hour briefing, please visit.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contacts
Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com
Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com