AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on State of Florida Property Insurance Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary market briefing on the state of Florida’s property/casualty market ahead of the start of hurricane season, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

During the event, “AM Best's Analytical Briefing - The State of Florida Property Market,” a panel of AM Best analytical staff and industry experts discuss the current state of the Florida property market ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

Topics to be discussed include:

Market dynamics following legislative reforms

June 1 reinsurance renewals

Increasing levels of competition and new company formations

Key operating performance trends, including the current rate environment and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s depopulation program

Litigation trends

Sustainability of recent legislative actions

AM Best Senior Associate Editor John Weber will moderate the panel and be joined by the following:

Lauren Magro, senior financial analyst, AM Best

Chris Dittman, executive managing director, Aon

Dave Newell, vice president of membership and industry relations, Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA)

To register for the complimentary one-hour briefing, please visit.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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