Cloudinary Launches AI Agents to Streamline Enterprise-Scale Visual Media Management and Brand Governance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform powering many of the world's leading brands, today announced the launch of Cloudinary Agents, a set of AI-powered agents purpose-built for enterprise visual media teams. Designed to take multi-step action across taxonomy, search, moderation, and workflow automation, Cloudinary Agents go beyond point-solution AI features to deliver significant productivity gains to visual media teams instantly.

Unlike AI capabilities locked within a single platform, Cloudinary Agents are built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, a standard Cloudinary brought to the DAM market in June 2025, enabling seamless connection across the tools and systems enterprises already rely on. The result is an agentic layer that doesn't require brands to change their stack to benefit: agents can reach assets, trigger workflows, and enforce brand standards across any connected system, at any scale.

Multiple Agents. One Intelligent System.

Cloudinary Agents are purpose-built for the specific, high-volume challenges enterprise visual media teams face every day. They can be deployed individually or work together as a coordinated suite, each governed, composable, and connected to existing tools via APIs.

Taxonomy Agent brings structure to scale. As asset libraries grow, discoverability degrades: inconsistent tagging, outdated taxonomies, and manual classification create friction across every downstream workflow. Taxonomy Agent builds and maintains context-aware taxonomy automatically, enabling faster content discovery, more intuitive workflows, and meaningful productivity gains across the team.

Search Agent understands what users mean, not just what they type. Using natural language, in any language, teams can ask for exactly what they need – by intent, context, or description – and get back assets that are approved, licensed, and campaign-ready in seconds.

Workflow Agent lets teams build governed media workflow automations using natural language prompts – turning intent into enterprise-grade, fully custom, repeatable workflows – no technical configuration required. From ingestion to distribution, Workflow Agent works intelligently to orchestrate outcomes, connecting steps across the entire asset workflow – within the DAM and across the broader martech stack – enabling teams to deliver content faster, troubleshoot instantly, and scale operations without losing control over process or compliance.

Moderation Agent enforces brand standards in real time across user-generated, partner, and marketplace content. Before anything reaches an audience, Moderation Agent reviews assets against a brand's brand guidelines and content rules – flagging, rejecting, or approving content automatically so teams can focus on the work that moves the business forward, not the review queue.

Coordinator Agent works as a unifying agent that coordinates tasks across the entire asset workflow. Users simply describe what they want to do and the Coordinator agent deploys and activates the right agent or set of agents.

“Visual media teams are under enormous pressure – more content, more channels, more complexity, and the same or fewer resources to manage it all,” said Rob Daynes, General Manager, Assets, Cloudinary. “To deliver real value to customers, agents need the right foundation, and that’s exactly where Cloudinary stands apart. Our DAM was designed to be intelligent from the ground up: AI-powered, metadata-rich, and architected for the governed, multi-step workflows agents require. Cloudinary Agents don’t just sit on top of a content repository – they’re powered by a DAM purpose-built for this moment."

Cloudinary Agents are generally available for Cloudinary customers today. To learn more and request a demo, visit https://cloudinary.com/products/agents.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than three million users and 11,000 customers, including Adidas, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Mattel, Minted, Paul Smith, and Zalando rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.