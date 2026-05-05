Sentinel Midstream Advances Texas GulfLink Deepwater Port

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentinel Midstream LLC (Sentinel) today announced the commencement of its Texas GulfLink deepwater port (Texas GulfLink or the Project), marking a significant milestone enabled by funding received pursuant to the U.S.—Japan Trade Agreement.

The project advances in coordination with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Government of Japan and reflects the shared commitment to strengthening global energy security and expanding U.S. export infrastructure. Sentinel will lead the development of Texas GulfLink, overseeing construction, commercial operations, and long-term management of the terminal.

Funding provided under the U.S.—Japan Trade Agreement, pursuant to Executive Order 14345 signed on September 4, 2025, underscores continued international confidence in U.S. energy infrastructure and supports the expansion of American crude oil exports to global markets.

Upon this commencement, Texas GulfLink will immediately begin construction of its deepwater crude oil export terminal, unlocking a new level of market access for U.S. producers, creating high-quality American jobs, and reinforcing the United States’ role as a reliable global energy supplier.

Howard Lutnick, United States Secretary of Commerce, said:

“The historic U.S.-Japan Trade Deal is driving another investment forward. This time into another American energy supplier. The milestone will bring jobs and acceleration to the Gulf of America for years to come, and I look forward to Japan and Sentinel Midstream's progress ahead in delivering clean, affordable and efficient energy production to American consumers in this win for the Trump Administration."

John Cornyn, United States Senator of Texas, said:

“Today’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce that the Texas GulfLink project will commence construction is great news for Texas and a testament to the Trump administration’s continued commitment to unleashing American energy. Texas GulfLink will bring well-paying jobs to Brazoria County and help generate billions of dollars in American crude oil exports, and I look forward to welcoming the new export terminal to the Lone Star State.”

Ted Cruz, United States Senator of Texas, said:

“Dallas-based Sentinel Midstream is playing a critical role in expanding Texas’s energy infrastructure and exporting American energy to our allies. When I became the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, I made securing federal approval for deepwater port projects one of my top priorities and fought to move them forward. Texas Gulf Link is now coming to fruition—supporting thousands of jobs and delivering billions in investment across Texas.”

Randy Weber, United States Representative of Texas 14th District, said:

“Investment is pouring into the United States, and you can see it right here on the Texas Gulf Coast. Just 30 miles off our coast, a new deepwater terminal will load the largest crude carriers in the world and move American energy to our allies, backed by partners in Japan and stakeholders here at home. This project shows exactly what Southeast Texas brings to the table with world class ports, a skilled workforce, and the energy infrastructure that keeps investment coming and America producing.”

Jeff Ballard, Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Midstream, said:

“Texas GulfLink is about more than infrastructure, it is about unlocking the full potential of American energy. This project creates a direct path from one of the most liquid crude hubs in the world to global markets, strengthening our allies, improving trade dynamics, and reinforcing the United States as the supplier of choice in an increasingly uncertain energy landscape. We are proud to be a trusted partner of both the U.S. and Japan Governments and help lead the next chapter of American oil exports.”

A Generational Asset

Texas GulfLink’s deepwater crude oil export terminal (the Terminal) will be located approximately 30 miles off the coast west of Freeport, Texas, in the Gulf of America. Once complete, it will have the capability to fully load Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) offshore, eliminating the need for costly and inefficient lightering operations. This direct-loading capability enhances global competitiveness while significantly reducing emissions associated with traditional export methods.

By enabling efficient, large-scale exports, the Terminal will serve as a critical conduit connecting global markets to reliable, North American-produced crude oil. It is expected to expand market access across Asia and Europe, strengthen trade relationships with key allies, and reinforce the role of the United States as a stable, long-term energy supplier.

Once operational, Texas GulfLink is anticipated to support billions of dollars in annual export value, improve the U.S. trade balance, and drive sustained economic growth across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

About Sentinel Midstream LLC

Sentinel Midstream LLC is a Dallas-based developer and operator of integrated energy infrastructure, with deep capabilities across commercial development, project execution, and operations. Through its affiliated companies, Sentinel owns and operates crude oil transportation and terminal systems across Texas and Louisiana, connecting U.S. supply to Gulf Coast refineries and global markets.

Partnered with Cresta Fund Management, Sentinel brings together institutional capital, strong commercial relationships, and proven operating expertise to deliver critical infrastructure at scale. Jones Day advised Sentinel in connection with the advancement of Texas GulfLink.

For more information, please visit www.sentinelmidstream.com and www.texasgulflink.com.