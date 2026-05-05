NCR Voyix Selected by Gyro Hut to Modernize and Strengthen its Technology Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) (the “Company”), a platform‑powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced that Gyro Hut, a fast‑casual Mediterranean restaurant brand based in the Houston area, has selected NCR Voyix as its technology partner to support its next phase of growth.

As a rapidly expanding brand, Gyro Hut chose NCR Voyix to gain access to a scalable, unified commerce platform with enterprise-grade capabilities. This partnership enables Gyro Hut to operate with the sophistication and consistency of much larger chains, positioning them for continued expansion and operational excellence.

Under the agreement, Gyro Hut will leverage NCR Voyix’s technology to modernize its restaurant operations, with a planned migration to NCR Voyix’s next-generation point-of-sale solution, Aloha Next, as it becomes available.

“As we continue to scale, it’s important to have the technology and partnership that is able to support our growth aspirations,” said Antonio Lopez, Director of Operations at Gyro Hut. “NCR Voyix’s industry-leading platform and insight, combined with their breadth and depth of expertise, will enable us to operate more effectively and support our vision.”

“Gyro Hut is a great example of a growing restaurant brand focused on getting the fundamentals right,” said Miguel Solares, Chief Revenue Officer, Restaurants at NCR Voyix. “Our solutions are built to provide enterprise-grade capabilities that help operators scale with confidence.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.ncrvoyix.com/.

About Gyro Hut

What started as a humble food cart on the busy streets of New York City has evolved into one of Texas’s fastest growing Mediterranean quick service concepts. Gyro Hut is now rapidly expanding across the Houston area and setting its sights on continued growth throughout the state and beyond. Bringing authentic New York style flavor everywhere we go. For more information, please visit https://gyrohut.com/.