Allvue and RSM Launch Industry-First Agentic AI Operating Model for Capital Calls

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”), a leading technology provider for the private capital markets, and RSM US LLP (“RSM”), a leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market, today announced a strategic alliance to launch the industry’s first-of-its-kind Agentic AI Capital Operating Model. The model will redefine how quickly and efficiently capital calls are executed and governed across private capital firms using agentic AI orchestration.

Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”) and RSM US LLP today announced a strategic alliance to launch the industry’s first‑of‑its‑kind Agentic AI Capital Operating Model. Share

Despite significant investments in fund technology, capital activity remains one of the last operational bottlenecks for many private capital firms, introducing unnecessary risk, limiting scale and creating friction for general partners (GP), fund administrators and limited partners (LP).

Allvue’s 2026 GP Outlook Survey found that 70% of firms cite dependence on manual workflows and spreadsheets as their top operational challenge. Built for GPs and fund administrators, this collaboration addresses that constraint by applying RSM’s deep domain expertise in fund administration and institutional governance — delivered through RSM Fund Services+ — with the Allvue Agentic AI Platform. Now, capital call timelines are compressed from weeks to days while preserving institutional-grade controls, real-time visibility and audit-ready workflows that improve the LP’s experience.

"For years, capital calls have demanded disproportionate effort for a process that should be predictable and controlled," said Marc Scheipe, CEO of Allvue Systems. "We are introducing a fundamentally different operating model. By combining RSM's extensive experience in fund administration and oversight with Allvue's agentic architecture, we can deliver accuracy, speed and transparency in a way the industry has not seen before."

A transformative new operating model for capital activity

By introducing real-time interaction with live fund and investor data, capital calls can be reviewed and approved through a conversational interface while providing full visibility into each investor’s status from notice through funding. For LPs, it delivers faster, clearer and more consistent communications with reduced error risk.

Human-in-the-loop governance is embedded by design. RSM professionals serve as the institutional backbone of the operating model—accountable for review, validation and GP approval, ensuring every capital event meets institutional standards for accuracy, control and auditability. By applying AI to allocation drafting, scenario modeling, GP account selection and LP notice delivery, the Agentic AI Capital Activity operating model coordinates every phase of capital activity from data validation, scenario modeling, approvals, and posting to investor communication, through a single, auditable, AI-orchestrated process.

The operating model brings together a set of coordinated capabilities and features, including:

Aggregating and validating LP commitments and fund detail data

Scenario modeling for amounts and LP allocations

Drafting allocations and notices using natural-language prompts

Routing items for structured GP review and approval

Managing reversals, adjustments and re-bookings through a single AI interaction

Posting journal entries and issuing LP notices with delivery tracking

“Agentic AI represents a structural shift in how fund administrators operate,” said William Andreoni, Partner, Asset Management Consulting Leader. “By bringing institutional governance and accountability directly into the operating flow, we’re turning a fragmented, manual process into a coordinated, intelligent system that delivers speed, control and transparency simultaneously—not as trade-offs.“

RSM’s role extends beyond implementation. The firm plays a central role in defining the governance and operating standards that shape the operating model, developed and informed through the live fund environments, with results shaping roadmap expansion into distributions, investor servicing and adjacent fund operations. Built natively on Allvue’s Nexius data platform, the capability provides a scalable foundation for next-generation agentic, collaborative AI, integrating with downstream systems to enable future agentic operating models across fund operations, investor servicing, portfolio management and document intelligence.

This initiative builds on a long-term collaboration between RSM and Allvue, grounded in a shared commitment on delivering measurable value for private capital clients. By pairing RSM’s institutional operating model and governance expertise with Allvue’s continued advancement in data and workflow automation, the initiative enables private capital professionals to operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and stay ahead of evolving market expectations.

Lighthouse Partner Invitation

Allvue is expanding its agentic AI roadmap across fund operations, investor servicing, portfolio management, and document intelligence, and is inviting additional firms to participate as lighthouse partners. Lighthouse partners gain early access to Allvue’s new agentic capabilities, partner directly with Allvue’s product and AI teams to shape the workflow, and will be supported by Allvue’s dedicated implementation and customer success teams.

Firms interested in a lighthouse partnership can contact Allvue’s Customer Success team or visit allvuesystems.com. Allvue, RSM, ACA and Blueflame AI are also co-hosting the West Coast Roadshow Connect on May 19 and 21, a roundtable series focused on middle-market PE CFOs operationalizing AI across the fund-management ecosystem. Click here to register.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.