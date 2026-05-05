RFMW Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Esterline R&D for Frequency Control and Test Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., today announced a global distribution partnership with Esterline Research & Design (Esterline R&D) for Esterline’s frequency control products and advanced testing solutions. The partnership expands worldwide access and localized commercial support for engineers and program teams.

“Esterline R&D brings a rare combination of patented compensation technology and proven test discipline. This agreement expands global access to solutions that help our customers achieve better results, faster." Share

Esterline R&D specializes in precision frequency control and advanced test methodologies, with a focus on simplifying complex timing challenges. Rather than offering only standalone products, Esterline functions as an engineering partner to help customers diagnose timing constraints, implement purpose-built solutions, and validate performance through professional, repeatable test methodologies.

Through RFMW, customers gain access to Esterline’s scalable portfolio, including embeddable modules, components, test instrumentation and frequency acquisition systems for OCXO, TCXO, VCXO and XO characterization.

Esterline’s technology differentiation is driven by patented MSAC compensation, which enables faster and more scalable correction of temperature and environmental effects. Combined with a rigorous validation approach, these solutions help customers reduce test time by up to 50% while supporting stability objectives down to parts-per-trillion levels.

“Esterline R&D brings a rare combination of patented compensation technology and proven test discipline,” said Joel Levine, president and CEO at RFMW. “This agreement expands global access to solutions that help our customers achieve better results, faster, especially in performance-critical applications.”

“RFMW expands our global reach while preserving what matters most: helping engineers transform difficult timing challenges into validated, deployable solutions,” said John Esterline, CEO of Esterline R&D. “At Esterline R&D, we don’t just build products—we build trust.”

Esterline products are available now through RFMW’s global sales network and online store, with full technical sales support available to help customers identify the right solutions for their specific applications. For more information, visit esterlineresearch.com and www.RFMW.com.

About Esterline R&D

Esterline Research & Design is a precision engineering organization specializing in frequency control products and advanced testing solutions. Esterline simplifies complex timing and test challenges through purpose-built solutions, patented MSAC compensation technology, and integrity-driven validation—delivering precision engineers can rely on and results they can prove.

About RFMW

RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.