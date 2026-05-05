Closure Systems International Acquires Two North American Manufacturing Facilities from Amcor

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Closure Systems International (“CSI”), a global leader in closure solutions, today announced the acquisition of two beverage closure compression molding facilities from Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions. The facilities were part of Amcor’s Rigid Packaging Solutions North America business.

These industry-leading facilities located in Erie, Pennsylvania and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are supported by strong teams and specialize in serving high-volume beverage applications, including carbonated soft drinks, water, and hot-fill products. The Erie facility is an approximately 183,000-square-foot site with a long-standing operational footprint and specialized assets. The Hattiesburg facility is an approximately 119,000-square-foot site featuring a modern layout, comprehensive assets, and available capacity to support future growth.

Today, CSI operates a global network of nine manufacturing facilities, designing and manufacturing innovative closure solutions and capping systems for a broad range of beverage, food, and industrial end markets. The addition of the Erie and Hattiesburg facilities strengthens CSI’s manufacturing footprint, particularly in North America, and expands its capacity and expertise across high-volume beverage and adjacent categories, including protein and isotonic drinks, juice, and industrial uses. It complements CSI’s diversified growth strategy and also aligns with Amcor’s core portfolio strategy as the global leader in consumer packaging and dispensing solutions for nutrition and health.

CSI plans to leverage the facilities’ strong manufacturing skills and implement a range of operational and commercial initiatives focused on advancing lightweight closure innovation, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, expanding CSI’s PolyCycle PCR, and supporting growth across key customer programs. The transaction is also expected to enhance sourcing options and risk avoidance for customers of the two North American beverage closures compression molding facilities. CSI will continue to prioritize safety, product quality, and uninterrupted service as it integrates and transitions certain production volumes into the facilities during 2026.

“The addition of these established facilities to our network strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions to our global customer base at scale,” said Floyd Needham, Chief Executive Officer of CSI. “Expanding our manufacturing capabilities positions us to meet growing demand across our end markets, backed by the operational and technical expertise we’re known for. We look forward to welcoming the teams in Erie and Hattiesburg and building on the strong foundation already in place.”

About Closure Systems International

Closure Systems International Inc. (CSI) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative closures and capping equipment. With a focus on performance, safety, sustainability, and customer partnership, CSI delivers integrated systems solutions that help brand owners protect product integrity, enhance consumer experience, and drive operational efficiency.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries.