Glean and Gainsight Partner to Put Customer Context to Work for Revenue Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI platform Glean and Gainsight, the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies, today announced a new native integration that brings Gainsight's customer health, risk, sentiment, and lifecycle signals into Glean's Work AI platform. By combining Gainsight’s customer intelligence with Glean’s deep enterprise context, the integration provides both teams and agents working in Glean a unified, permission-aware view of the customer, enabling them to move faster, stay aligned, and act on risk and opportunity with greater precision.

Customer-facing work now spans more teams, systems, and AI workflows than ever before. As customer signals multiply, the opportunity is to make trusted customer intelligence accessible in the moments where Sales, Customer Success, Support, Product, and AI agents are preparing, collaborating, and deciding what to do next.

That is where Glean and Gainsight come together. The best customer-facing teams run on Gainsight, leveraging its retention-as-a-service (RaaS) platform to stay ahead of risk and drive growth. Glean is built on the foundation that AI is most useful when it has full enterprise context, connecting the applications, documents, workflows and people that explain what is happening across an account. Gainsight's insights are now a first-class part of Glean's enterprise knowledge layer, giving every team across the business a shared, consistent view of every account. The result is faster handoffs, fewer silos and smarter decisions grounded in the same customer context, surfaced directly in the AI workflows where work already happens.

The integration enables teams to:

Unlock a 360° account picture: Combine Gainsight’s customer health, risk, and lifecycle signals with the surrounding enterprise context across the business, so teams can quickly understand what is happening and why.

Combine Gainsight’s customer health, risk, and lifecycle signals with the surrounding enterprise context across the business, so teams can quickly understand what is happening and why. Reduce prep time for customer meetings: Simplify customer prep with health scores, goals, open actions, and more right in Glean to take action on.

Simplify customer prep with health scores, goals, open actions, and more right in Glean to take action on. Spot risk earlier and take action faster: Monitor renewals, sentiment shifts, health trends, and support activity in one place, with the ability to drill into the underlying context behind key changes.

Monitor renewals, sentiment shifts, health trends, and support activity in one place, with the ability to drill into the underlying context behind key changes. Keep Sales and Customer Success aligned: Give both teams a shared, permission-aware view of customer context, priorities, and recommended next steps, reducing manual handoffs and disconnected decision-making.

"Customer expectations have never been higher, and the window to act on risk or opportunity is shrinking,” said Liz Armbruetster, CCO, Avalara. “Having Gainsight's health and account intelligence directly inside Glean means our Sales and Customer Experience teams are working from a single, complete picture of every account. When everyone is moving from the same context, you respond faster and execute better."

“Customer health only delivers real value when it informs action and drives retention as an outcome for the business,” said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO, Gainsight. “As enterprise software goes increasingly headless, the expectation is that critical insights show up wherever work happens. Our integration with Glean reflects this shift by surfacing Gainsight’s trusted customer intelligence directly within Glean’s Work AI platform. Both humans and agents working in Glean can access the full customer picture wherever they operate.”

“Every company says it wants to be customer-centric, but most revenue teams are still operating through fragments - one view in the CRM, another in the CSP, another buried in call notes, support tickets, and internal threads,” said Arvind Jain, Founder/CEO, Glean. “What changes with this latest Glean and Gainsight integration is that customer signals become part of a deeper enterprise context that helps teams understand what is actually happening in an account and respond with much greater speed and precision.”

The Glean and Gainsight integration is generally available today. To learn more, visit https://www.glean.com/connectors/gainsight.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data via Glean’s Enterprise Graph, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one horizontal platform. Learn more at www.glean.com.

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world’s most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight’s applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com.