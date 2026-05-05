Hasbro Leases 31,435 Square Feet of Office Space at The Lot at Formosa Studio Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro has signed a long-term lease for 31,435 square feet in the Formosa West office building at The Lot at Formosa, an entertainment production campus in West Hollywood, California.

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company that delivers groundbreaking play experiences through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more. Hasbro will occupy the third floor and part of the fourth floor in the Formosa West building. Hasbro is expected to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2027.

The Formosa West office building is a 112,000 square-foot, 5-story modern office property with large floor plates, 13-foot average ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling high performance glass with operable windows, and terraces and balconies. With Hasbro the Formosa West building is 100 percent leased.

“This move marks a new chapter for Hasbro, bringing our teams into the heart of West Hollywood and closer to the partners we collaborate with every day,” says Kim Boyd, President of Global Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro. “We’re excited to join the creative legacy of The Lot at Formosa and invest in a dynamic new home for Hasbro’s LA-based teams who work across film, television, digital content, gaming, toys, licensing and our growing AI studio.”

The Lot at Formosa is a historic studio campus, originally built in 1918, The Lot at Formosa spans 11 acres of production and support space along Santa Monica Boulevard including seven sound stages, historic production office buildings, three modern office buildings, and two large format parking structures. The Lot was founded in 1919 by Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks. In September 1980 the studio was acquired by Warner Brothers and became known as the Warner Hollywood Studio.

The Lot at Formosa has housed some of the most iconic film productions in history such as Hollywood classics Some Like It Hot and West Side Story. The studio also features approximately 100,000 square feet of historic office space once occupied by legendary names in entertainment including Howard Hughes, George Lucas, and Samuel Goldwyn.

The Lot at Formosa is located at 1041 N. Formosa Avenue on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Formosa Avenue at the epicenter of the entertainment industry’s “30-Mile Zone,” the geographic area that defines the entertainment industry in Southern California.

The Lot at Formosa has, over time, conducted a multi-phased adaptive reuse and modernization of the campus’ existing structures while expanding the studio campus, constructing three new creative office buildings—Formosa South, Formosa West, and Courtyard—adding Class A, LEED Gold-certified offices. The campus is easily accessed by a variety of Metro bus lines with multiple adjacent bus stops.