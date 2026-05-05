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Avant Deploys AI Virtual Agent

In partnership with Replicant, Avant brings an AI virtual agent to customer service, improving response times, call resolution, and customer satisfaction

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant, a leading financial technology company, today announced the deployment of an artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Agent, developed in partnership with Replicant, a market-leading conversational AI platform, across the Avant Card inbound customer service operation. Since launching in January 2026, the Virtual Agent has helped improve efficiency, resolution, and customer satisfaction.

Built to Support Complex Customer Service Needs
Avant’s Virtual Agent was built around five operational principles: always-on availability, a deliberate shift of routine work away from human specialists, structured data capture, instant scalability during demand spikes, and consistent, compliant customer communication on every interaction.

With structured interaction data now flowing from every Virtual Agent conversation, Avant’s teams have clearer, more actionable signals about what customers need and where the product and service experience can be improved. This kind of feedback loop is difficult to achieve at scale with human-handled calls alone, yet it is critical to delivering an excellent customer experience.

For Avant’s team of talented customer service specialists, the shift is equally meaningful. With high-volume, repetitive requests handled upstream, now Avant’s specialists can dedicate their time to more nuanced conversations that define customer relationships. The Virtual Agent also scales to the needs of the business, eliminating the strain of unexpected volume surges.

“Our goal is to build a more responsive operation where AI handles complexity at scale, our talented team of customer service human specialists focuses on the work that demands judgment and empathy, and the entire system generates better intelligence about customer needs over time.”
— Margaret Hermes, Chief Operating Officer, Avant

Results Since Launch
From day one, Avant’s Virtual Agent has delivered measurable improvements across the servicing customer service experience. The Virtual Agent platform now completes approximately 62% of customer calls without any agent transfer. Customers have responded positively, rating the Virtual Agent 4.6 out of 5 on post call surveys conducted since launch.

Avant intends to continue expanding its use of the Virtual Agent platform to enhance customer support operations.

About Avant
Avant is a data-driven platform at the intersection of technology and credit, built to meet the financial needs of millions of middle-income Americans. The company utilizes data and machine learning to deliver access to a suite of financial products and services anchored by credit cards, personal loans, and a personal financial management tool. Since the launch of personal loans and credit cards in 2013 and 2017, respectively, Avant has connected more than 4 million unique customers to over $13.2 billion in personal loans and more than 2.9 million credit cards. For more information, visit www.avant.com. Avant-branded credit products are issued by WebBank.

About Replicant
Replicant is the enterprise customer service AI platform built for production speed and long-term scale. Built from your company’s own conversation data and modeled on its best agents, Replicant’s AI agents handle real customer interactions end-to-end—delivering faster resolution, lower costs, and better customer experiences. The platform unifies Conversation Automation and Intelligence with enterprise-grade reliability, security, and scalability. Learn more at replicant.com.

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Media Contact
Avant
avant@fullyvested.com

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Contacts

Media Contact
Avant
avant@fullyvested.com

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