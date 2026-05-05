Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and Northeast Georgia Health System Announce New Multi-Year Agreement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia today announced a new multi-year agreement with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), a leading nonprofit health system serving more than one million people across Northeast Georgia. The agreement ensures Anthem commercial and Medicare Advantage members will continue to have uninterrupted, in-network access to NGHS’s comprehensive network of hospitals, physicians, and specialty services.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Northeast Georgia Health System, a trusted provider delivering high-quality care to communities across the region,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. Share

NGHS delivers care through a robust system that includes Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s five acute care hospitals, two specialty care hospitals, and a wide range of outpatient and specialty services across the region. With more than 1,000 licensed beds and a Level I Trauma Center in Gainesville, NGHS plays a critical role in delivering advanced, high-quality care close to home.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Northeast Georgia Health System, a trusted provider delivering high-quality care to communities across the region,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “This agreement supports access to comprehensive, coordinated care while advancing our shared focus on quality, affordability, and the long-term health of the communities we serve.”

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to value and affordability by supporting care in the most appropriate settings, improving efficiency, and helping manage costs for members and employers. As a nonprofit system, NGHS continues to reinvest in services and programs that strengthen community health and expand access to care.

“Our mission is to improve the health of our community in all we do,” said Steve McNeilly, NGHS Vice President of Managed Care. “Through our continued partnership with Anthem, we can expand access to high-quality care, enhance coordination across our system, and better serve the growing needs of our region.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team of more than 1,500 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties cares for more than 1 million people across the region through seven hospitals and dozens of other locations and practices. Our acute care hospitals, Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), have a total of more than 1,000 beds across a Level I Trauma Center in Gainesville and other locations in Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest. NGHS’ specialty hospitals also provide individualized rehabilitation programs for medical conditions and injuries through The Rehabilitation Institute in Gainesville, as well as inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment at Laurelwood on the campus of NGMC Gainesville. Learn more at nghs.com.