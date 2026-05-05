Xsolla to Showcase Global Commerce Platform and Expanded Vietnam Presence at Vietnam GameVerse 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced its participation at Vietnam GameVerse 2026, taking place May 8-9, 2026, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Organized under the direction of Vietnam's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI), VnExpress, FPT Online, and the Vietnam Game Alliance, Vietnam GameVerse is the country's largest annual gaming event. Now in its fourth year, the 2026 edition carries the theme "Do Local, Go Global" and is expected to attract up to 60,000 attendees. The festival will feature the inaugural Southeast Asia Esports Cup, the Vietnam Game Awards, the GameHub startup competition, and expanded B2B programming connecting local studios with global technology and platform partners.

Xsolla's presence at Vietnam GameVerse 2026 will include comprehensive branding across the full SECC footprint, spanning 40,000 square meters of indoor exhibition space and 20,000 square meters of outdoor activation areas.

Surrounding the festival, Xsolla will host Xsolla Connect, a series of private executive programming and networking events bringing together leading game developers and publishers from Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Xsolla continues to deepen its commitment to the video games market in Southeast Asia, and specifically Vietnam. The company has agreed to acquire a stake in Wetaps Corporation, a Ho Chi Minh City-based publisher holding relevant local licenses for video game operations in Vietnam. The pending transaction will combine Xsolla’s global commerce technology and Wetaps' regulatory and publishing expertise to provide international developers with a compliant, end-to-end pathway into Vietnam’s growing game market, while giving local studios the infrastructure to reach global audiences.

“Vietnam is one of the most exciting gaming markets in the world right now, and GameVerse 2026 is where that momentum becomes visible on a global stage,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “Our prospective partnership will expand our presence in Vietnam, and we will work closely with the regulators to ensure that local studios have access to the same commercial infrastructure, market access, and operational support the biggest publishers in the world rely on every day. All the things we are building here, from our growing local operations to the solutions we are bringing to the GameVerse community, are designed to help developers in Vietnam launch, grow, and win on a global scale.” At GameVerse 2026, Xsolla will showcase the infrastructure powering game businesses across the region, including the Xsolla Web Shop, a direct-to-consumer storefront outside traditional app stores backed by 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ countries and territories, alongside LiveOps Management tools that enable teams to run targeted offers, events, loyalty mechanics, and promotional campaigns.

Xsolla's business development and product teams will be on-site throughout Vietnam GameVerse 2026. Whether you are a developer entering the Vietnamese market, a local studio looking to scale globally, or a partner exploring commerce and monetization opportunities, schedule a meeting at: xsolla.pro/21p

To learn more about Xsolla’s presence at Vietnam GameVerse 2026, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Vietnam-GameVerse

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com