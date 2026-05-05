Faster, a Helios Technologies Operating Company, Enters High Growth Data Center Market with Advanced Thermal Management Solutions

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announces its operating company Faster S.r.l. (“Faster”) has entered the data center end market with the launch of a collection of products designed to support next-generation thermal management systems, including advanced liquid cooling couplers. With 75 years of experience, Faster has built deep expertise in fluid handling and high-performance connection systems. This foundation supports its expansion into thermal management, addressing the growing need to handle higher power densities.

“This launch marks an important step in executing The CORE 2030 Strategy and driving growth for both Faster and Helios. Rising energy density, electrification, and the increasing performance of modern systems are making thermal management a critical factor. Our new thermal management products allow us to support customers with reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to their evolving needs. With this launch, Faster strengthens its role as a technology partner, delivering solutions that improve performance, efficiency, and system reliability,” said Matteo Arduini, President, Hydraulics, Fluid Conveyance Technology (FCT).

The new product portfolio includes Faster’s UQD (Universal Quick Disconnect), UQDB (Universal Quick Disconnect Blind), and LQC (Large Quick Connector systems), compliant with OCP (Open Compute Project) standards for liquid cooling in data centers. Faster’s new product set also features FFC (Flat Face Couplings) designed for high-efficiency thermal circuits across a range of applications.

Faster’s thermal management products are engineered to meet the increasing performance, reliability, and scalability demands of high-density data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and high-performance computing environments. They support a wide range of cooling architectures, including rack-level systems, cold plates, server blades, and coolant distribution units (CDUs), with each product family designed to address specific points within the cooling loop.

The UQD series provides standardized, OCP-aligned quick disconnect couplings for general-purpose liquid cooling, typically used at the cold plate level, enabling fast, secure, and dripless connections in high-density environments. The UQDB series extends these capabilities to server blades, allowing easy installation and maintenance even in space-constrained configurations, with self-alignment and spill-free disconnection.

The LQC series is engineered for high-flow applications at the CDU level, supporting large-scale cooling loops with low pressure drop, robust locking mechanisms, and vibration-resistant design.

The FFC series delivers clean, non-spill performance, avoiding fluid loss and contamination risk while ensuring durability and consistent operation in demanding thermal environments.

Across all products, Faster focuses on delivering safe, reliable, and easy-to-use solutions, simplifying installation and maintenance while supporting long-term performance in high-demand applications.

Faster works closely with customers through co-design, developing tailored solutions from early design stages through to full-scale production. Combined with strong supply chain capabilities and a direct presence in key regions—including the United States, Brazil, China, India, and Italy—this approach enables speed, flexibility, and supply chain continuity, positioning Faster as a strategic partner for high-performance applications.

Upcoming Tradeshow

Faster invites industry professionals to explore its new Thermal Management Products Portfolio firsthand at TECH SHOW in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 6-7, 2026, at the Faster booth #I090, Hall 8.

About Faster

Faster is a global leader in the production of hydraulic components. With 75 years of experience in the hydraulic industry, the company has designed and manufactured over 500 million quick-release couplings and has registered more than 145 patents. Faster is accelerating its growth through an intense program of new product launches and new applications characterized by innovative technical solutions. With hundreds of employees working at the Italian headquarters, the company’s products portfolio comprises three product areas: quick-release couplings, tailor-made casting solutions, and multi-connection plates. Faster is based out of Italy and has subsidiaries around the world in the USA, Brazil, China and India. For more information please visit: fastercouplings.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, providing premium products that ensure safety, reliability, and seamless connectivity to diverse end markets including agriculture, construction, data centers, energy, health and wellness, industrial, marine, material handling, and recreational vehicles. Helios sells its products to customers in over 80 countries around the world. Its strategy is to be a diversified, customer-centric global enterprise distinguished by innovation, operational speed, and a high-performance culture. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.