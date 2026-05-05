Virgo Launches U.S. Expansion, Bringing Institutional OTC Liquidity to 34 States in Collaboration With Balance

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgo, a global leader in institutional OTC digital asset trading, is expanding into the United States, bringing its high-touch OTC execution and deep liquidity to clients across 34 states. This expansion is enabled by Balance, Canada’s oldest and largest digital asset custodian, through its regulated trading and custody platform Balance USA (NMLS ID #2464719).

By using Balance, our team can remain focused on delivering the concierge experience institutional clients expect, knowing that the underlying execution, custody, and settlement mechanics are supported by a partner that prioritizes regulatory excellence. Share

The expansion comes as institutional demand for large-block digital asset trading continues to accelerate in the U.S., with market participants seeking deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, and more sophisticated execution services. Balance USA is providing client-facing execution and settlement services, while Virgo acts as an authorized delegate and liquidity provider within its framework.

With digital asset firms seeking to scale across jurisdictions, navigating the complexities of U.S. regulatory environments requires specialized, compliant infrastructure. Balance’s platform addresses these requirements by providing regulated execution, custody, and settlement services to institutional clients, while integrating liquidity from approved counterparties such as Virgo. All trades are pre-funded and settled using Balance’s proprietary custody platform developed entirely in-house through more than eight years of continuous research and development. Balance USA maintains responsibility for all regulated activities, including client onboarding, transaction monitoring, and compliance oversight, with authorized delegates operating under its supervision.

"The U.S. is the most important institutional market for digital assets today. Through our collaboration with Balance USA, we’re able to bring the same high-touch OTC execution and deep liquidity that our clients rely on globally into the U.S. market. By using Balance, our team can remain focused on delivering the concierge experience institutional clients expect, knowing that the underlying execution, custody, and settlement mechanics are supported by a partner that prioritizes regulatory excellence," said Adam Cai, co-founder and CEO of Virgo.

"Institutional trading in digital assets is evolving rapidly, and firms like Virgo are raising the bar for execution quality and client service. At Balance, we’ve built the regulated infrastructure to support that next phase of growth in the U.S. market, and provide a secure environment for Virgo to focus on market expertise and client service. Over the past few years Virgo has quickly established itself as a leader in high-value transactions, and we are pleased to be able to provide the infrastructure that helps them scale," said George Bordianu, co-founder and CEO of Balance.

Highlights of the collaboration include:

Institutional Grade Execution: Balance USA executes transactions as principal, enabling seamless access to deep liquidity from top-tier liquidity providers including Virgo.

Balance USA executes transactions as principal, enabling seamless access to deep liquidity from top-tier liquidity providers including Virgo. Atomic Settlement: Trades are pre-funded and settled atomically within Balance’s institutional custody environment, reducing counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

Trades are pre-funded and settled atomically within Balance’s institutional custody environment, reducing counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency. Seamless Market Access: Integrated workflows allow clients to access institutional OTC liquidity with minimal operational friction.

Institutional market participants seeking access to U.S. OTC digital asset markets, including leading trading desks such as Virgo, can contact Balance at contact@balance.ca.

About Balance

Balance provides secure and compliant infrastructure through which its clients independently interact with top-tier decentralized protocols and third-party providers such as Aave, Attestant, and P2P. Clients initiate staking, lending, and other on-chain transactions through these protocols and providers, while maintaining assets at Balance Trust Company, its flagship qualified custodian. www.balance.ca/disclaimer

About Virgo Global Holdings

Virgo Global Holdings ("Virgo") is a global digital asset services provider that covers three continents with multiple offerings under its structure, including two non-custodial trading platforms (Virgo in Canada and VirgoAU in Australia), premium OTC institutional trading service desks (Virgo Wealth in Canada, Australia, and the US), a fully compliant digital asset management firm (Virgo Digital Asset Management), an incubated non-custodial wallet (Wallet V) and a stablecoin on/off ramp and money remittance platform (VirgoPAY). Virgo strives to offer the most professional services within the digital asset and Web3 industry with a focus on innovation, convenience and professionalism, making crypto great for all.