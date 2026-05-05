ChargeLab and ChargerHelp Announce Strategic Partnership, Championing Industry Collaboration and "Unified Orchestration" to Maximize EV Charger Uptime

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) fleets and public charging networks expands, the industry faces a significant educational and technical hurdle due to systemic fragmentation. To solve the crisis where 14% of charging attempts fail (J.D. Power 2025), we must address complexities that extend far beyond simple hardware malfunctions. The root cause lies in a complex, siloed ecosystem where data from utilities, management platforms, and various software overlays do not communicate effectively. This lack of interoperability creates "silent failures" where a charger appears functional on a digital map but is physically inoperable. A "unified orchestration" model where transparent data sharing replaces reactive fixes with proactive, system-level intelligence will allow the industry to establish the accountability and reliability necessary to accelerate EV adoption.

To solve this, ChargeLab and ChargerHelp have announced a strategic reseller partnership that champions industry collaboration. By integrating real-time digital monitoring and field services maintenance into a constant feedback loop, the companies are establishing a new standard of "unified orchestration." This proactive approach aims to drastically reduce Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and push the industry toward reliable 99% uptime.

Prioritizing Industry Collaboration Over Temporary Fixes

The primary drivers of charging downtime have been misdiagnosis, incomplete data, and significant coordination gaps between OEMs, network operators, and service providers. The partnership between ChargeLab and ChargerHelp focuses on achieving a 99% uptime service level, ensuring that any individual asset experiences no more than approximately 87.6 hours of downtime annually.

"Reaching real reliability as an industry is an all-hands-on-deck effort that takes intentionality and a willingness to understand the nuanced reasons things fail, not just surface-level fixes," said Kameale Terry, Co-Founder and CEO of ChargerHelp. "As an industry, getting to the 90% uptime range was hard, but moving from 97% toward 99% is an entirely different challenge that requires tight orchestration across people, systems, and data.”

A Singular, Frictionless Experience

Many EV charging hurdles come down to synchronization between the vehicle, the charging station, and the back-end software and billing platform. ChargeLab focuses on end-to-end reliability by testing real vehicles, validating over 200 EV charger hardware models, and using its Spark™ AI platform to solve firmware and configuration issues before they impact EV drivers.

“ChargeLab’s entire CSMS platform is oriented around uptime, reliability, and getting EV drivers back on the road faster,” said Zak Lefevre, Co-Founder and CEO of ChargeLab. “A key part of reliability is recognizing when a problem can be solved strictly in the CSMS, versus when additional interventions are needed. ChargerHelp’s Reliability as a Service (RaaS) eliminates operational ambiguity. It enables unified orchestration, from firmware, to the cloud, to technicians on the ground. Customers get a single contract, a joint onboarding experience, and deeply integrated systems that fix issues faster and smarter.”

How Unified Orchestration Works: This collaborative model fundamentally shifts the industry paradigm from expensive, reactive repairs to holistic, preventative maintenance. It relies on a deeply integrated, tiered support framework:

Tier 1 Diagnosis: ChargeLab acts as the primary interface, handling ticket intake, initial diagnostics, and basic remote troubleshooting. ChargeLab boasts a 99.9%, feeding critical baseline data into the partnership.

ChargeLab acts as the primary interface, handling ticket intake, initial diagnostics, and basic remote troubleshooting. ChargeLab boasts a 99.9%, feeding critical baseline data into the partnership. Tier 2/3 Resolution: When remote actions cannot resolve an issue, validated data is seamlessly transferred to ChargerHelp. Utilizing its EMPWR platform, which features AI-infused issue management trained on hundreds of millions of proprietary data points, ChargerHelp conducts advanced root-cause analysis and dispatches highly certified EVSE technicians.

To make this AI-driven orchestration possible, the partnership mandates active ecosystem participation, including real-time OCPP data integration, hardware-level diagnostic access, and reliable spare parts availability.

Setting a New Standard: By championing shared visibility and addressing systemic complexities, ChargeLab and ChargerHelp are synchronizing their operations to optimize charger reliability. Together, with more than 50,000 charge ports successfully serviced across the United States, they are demonstrating the transformative potential of true unified orchestration in the EV industry.

About ChargerHelp: ChargerHelp is the nation’s leading technology-forward operations and maintenance company dedicated to improving the reliability and uptime of EV charging infrastructure. Founded to solve the persistent industry issue of charger downtime, ChargerHelp pioneered the Reliability as a Service (RaaS) model. At the core of its solution is the proprietary EMPWR platform which utilizes AI-infused issue management trained on hundreds of millions of proprietary data points for advanced root cause analysis and seamless service coordination.

​About ChargeLab: ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab helps building owners and installers deploy EV chargers across multi-family, workplace, destination, and public charging use cases. They leverage ChargeLab’s charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to efficiently manage thousands of EV chargers.