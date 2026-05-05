AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Calix Re Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Calix Re Limited (Calix Re) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Calix Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Calix Re is a recently formed Class E licensed Bermuda reinsurance company. The majority of business placed with it initially will be Japan-based fixed term annuities. Calix Re will utilize a long-standing reinsurance partnership for its initial book of business and future growth. Initial capital will come from the parent company, Challenger Limited, and will be invested in various long-duration assets that will match expected liabilities. AM Best has assessed the company’s balance sheet strength as very strong, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and by Bermuda’s own regulatory solvency capital requirement measurement. Capitalization is supported by an adequate level of liquidity based on the company’s planned asset allocation and liquidity risk management plan.

AM Best expects Calix Re’s operating performance assessment to remain at the adequate level based on the performance of a well-seasoned annuity block with low surrender experience that will be placed with it. Break-even results are expected in the near-term, which AM Best will monitor for progress and deviations from the five-year plan. Overall execution risk exists under the company’s five-year plan.

Lastly, ERM is assessed as appropriate for Calix Re’s size and scale of operations. The program largely relies on best practices and robust governance processes that will come from the parent company. A full personnel plan is in place with resources scaled to match operations as it grows. AM Best will monitor the company’s risk management performance as it’s enacted and a track record becomes established.

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