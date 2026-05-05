FedEx and ServiceNow expand strategic collaboration with new AI-powered supply chain solution

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2026 – Today, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, are furthering their collaboration by embedding trusted logistics intelligence from FedEx Dataworks — the insights and intelligence platform moving FedEx beyond transportation — directly into existing ServiceNow Source-to-Pay (S2P) journeys as well as building net-new Supply Chain Management workflows. The companies will seek to optimize workflows to improve supply chain visibility, exception management, and customer experiences, beginning with a suite of procurement solutions.

By bringing our strengths together, we are improving customer workflows and making supply chains smarter for everyone. Share

“As the pace of change accelerates, supply chain transformation is the only way forward,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with FedEx, home to the world’s richest datasets on the movement of goods, people, and commerce — combining ServiceNow’s agentic workflows with FedEx intelligence to power resilient value chains that never stop running.”

“The physical scale and reach of the FedEx global network generates more than 2 petabytes of data daily,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation. “The expanded collaboration with ServiceNow and FedEx Dataworks combines and leverages the power of this network DNA with ServiceNow’s AI-driven capabilities. By bringing our strengths together, we are improving customer workflows and making supply chains smarter for everyone.”

Developing intelligent Source-to-Pay with FedEx Dataworks

Supply chain disruptions remain pervasive, with rising fragmentation and complexity increasing both costs and operational anomaly for large enterprises. The industry has long prioritized increased visibility to establish a clear understanding of the “what” and “where.” The new solution from FedEx and ServiceNow enables the “what’s next” and utilizes data insights like shipment delays from the FedEx physical network to automatically trigger workflows to help resolve disruptions.

An intelligent Source-to-Pay solution suite will extend the value of ServiceNow Source-to-Pay Operations by infusing data, signals, and domain expertise from FedEx Dataworks directly into ServiceNow AI-driven procurement workflows. Instead of toggling between systems, procurement teams get near real-time logistics intelligence surfaced at the moment of decision, inside the platform where they already work.

This will include three key capabilities:

Supplier Insights: Procurement teams can request insights from FedEx Dataworks based on informed FedEx network data, reducing uncertainty in supplier lifecycle management.

Procurement teams can request insights from FedEx Dataworks based on informed FedEx network data, reducing uncertainty in supplier lifecycle management. Supplier Visibility: Provides an automated supplier assessment during onboarding based on FedEx Dataworks intelligence, bolstered by the company’s deep supply chain expertise. Assessment insights surfaced directly within ServiceNow workflows give procurement teams early visibility to act before issues occur.

Provides an automated supplier assessment during onboarding based on FedEx Dataworks intelligence, bolstered by the company’s deep supply chain expertise. Assessment insights surfaced directly within ServiceNow workflows give procurement teams early visibility to act before issues occur. Success Indicators: Post onboarding, provides actionable insights powered by ServiceNow supplier data and FedEx Dataworks anonymized, best-in-class industry benchmarks, enabling more proactive, data-driven supplier management.

Together, FedEx and ServiceNow look forward to exploring other innovations that help define the future of intelligent supply chain management.

Additional Information

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About FedEx Dataworks

FedEx Dataworks is the insights and intelligence platform moving FedEx beyond transportation, helping to power global commerce through actionable, data-driven solutions. We combine real-world movement data with advanced analytics and agentic capabilities to create products that enable enterprises and ecosystems to seamlessly optimize their value chains. Built on the trust, scale, and the operational DNA of FedEx, we provide the insights, automation, and predictive intelligence designed to help businesses shift from reactive visibility to coordinated, proactive action.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and FedEx’s expanded collaboration. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

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