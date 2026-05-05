World Food Products Expands Use of ReposiTrak to Strengthen End-to-End Supply Chain Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak today announced that World Food Products, Inc., a California-based processor, packager, and distributor of better-for-you snack products, has selected ReposiTrak Compliance Management to manage and enforce supplier compliance across its supply chain.

World Food Products initially adopted ReposiTrak to efficiently deliver required food safety and regulatory documents to its retail customers. After successfully streamlining that process, the company is now expanding its use of the platform to manage inbound supplier compliance—creating a single, scalable system to ensure that all trading partners meet food safety, quality, and documentation requirements.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in California’s Central Valley, World Food Products specializes in dried fruits, nuts, trail mixes, and sunflower seed-based snack products. As a family-owned business with a strong commitment to food safety, transparency, and clean-label products, the company continues to invest in systems that support operational excellence and customer trust.

“After seeing the efficiency and reliability ReposiTrak brought to how we serve our customers, extending that same discipline to our suppliers was the logical next step,” said Jared Van Duyn, Vice President, World Food Products. “We’re focused on building a supply chain that is transparent, compliant, and easy to manage as we grow.”

By implementing ReposiTrak Compliance Management, World Food Products gains:

Centralized supplier records with real-time visibility into compliance status

Automated document collection and validation to reduce manual follow-up

Continuous monitoring and enforcement of supplier requirements

Streamlined onboarding for new suppliers without increasing administrative burden

Audit-ready documentation to support regulatory and customer requirements

ReposiTrak’s network-based approach enables suppliers to connect once and share compliance documentation across multiple customers, significantly reducing friction while improving data accuracy and accountability across the supply chain.

“Many companies begin by solving the outbound problem—getting documents to customers,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “The real transformation happens when they apply the same system upstream to their suppliers. World Food Products is doing exactly that—creating a closed-loop compliance model that reduces risk and scales with their business.”

This expansion reflects a broader industry shift, as food companies move away from fragmented, manual compliance processes toward integrated platforms that provide continuous visibility and control across the supply chain.

As World Food Products continues to innovate with new products and packaging, its investment in compliance infrastructure ensures that its growth is supported by a strong, reliable, and transparent supplier network.

About World Food Products, Inc.

World Food Products, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company founded in 2001 and based in California’s Central Valley. The company specializes in processing, packaging, and distributing high-quality snack products, including dried fruits, nuts, trail mixes, and sunflower seeds. With a focus on food safety, supply chain visibility, and clean-label offerings, World Food Products is committed to delivering products that meet evolving consumer and customer expectations.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) is the industry leader in compliance and traceability solutions for food, retail, and supply chain organizations. The ReposiTrak platform enables retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers to efficiently manage regulatory compliance, food safety documentation, traceability data, and supply chain processes through a highly connected network of trading partners. For more information, visit www.repositrak.com.

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