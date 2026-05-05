Hertz Car Sales Continues Retail Expansion with Digital Showroom on eBay

ESTERO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hertz Car Sales today announced the latest strategic expansion of its digital retail presence with eBay, bringing thousands of Hertz Certified, near-new vehicles to one of the world’s largest online automotive marketplaces. Through a dedicated Hertz Car Sales showroom, shoppers on eBay will have access to more than 8,000 vehicle listings, enjoying greater confidence, convenience, and value backed by a trusted brand.

Hertz Car Sales offers the largest selection of single-owner, near-new vehicles in the U.S. used retail market, with inventory that is typically one year old or newer and priced, on average, significantly less than buying new. Launching on eBay advances Hertz’s strategy to make retail its primary sales channel and expands access to its near-new inventory on a trusted digital retail platform where many shoppers already search, compare, and research vehicles.

Vehicles, parts, and accessories comprise one of the largest categories on eBay, with millions of listings available every day spanning pre-owned daily drivers to highly modified, purpose-built rides. All Hertz vehicles will be available through eBay’s Secure Purchase which enables a seamless end-to-end transaction experience, including payment, financing, registration, ownership transfer, transport, and up to $100,000 Vehicle Purchase Protection. Now, with the Hertz Car Sales showroom, shoppers can access even more certified inventory that meets their unique needs – from trusted brands like Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, and more – and complete their purchase through a single, integrated online experience.

“Building on our strengthened retail channels and existing partnerships, establishing a presence with eBay is a natural next step,” said Chris Berg, Executive Vice President, Global Fleet Management at Hertz. “It gives us access to millions of in-market shoppers on a trusted platform, supports a scalable retail model, reduces our reliance on wholesale channels, and puts our near-new, certified inventory in front of more customers than ever before.”

“eBay has long been the destination of choice for car shoppers seeking value,” said Andreas Wielgoss, GM of Vehicles at eBay US. “With Hertz bringing its inventory to eBay, we’re connecting shoppers with a world-class selection of near-new certified vehicles, all backed by eBay’s Secure Purchase which enables a seamless, end-to-end buying experience online.”

Partnering with eBay is the latest milestone in Hertz’s retail growth strategy, focused on building a scalable sales model through Hertz Car Sales partnerships where today’s car buyers are already shopping. By establishing a presence across reputable third-party marketplaces, Hertz Car Sales creates multiple high-quality entry points into the purchase funnel, increasing retail conversion while expanding the reach of its nationwide inventory.

All vehicles listed on eBay are Hertz Certified, meaning they are carefully selected from Hertz’s fleet and undergo a rigorous 115-point inspection before being offered for sale. Hertz Certified vehicles are routinely maintained throughout their lifecycle and transparently priced, and include added benefits designed to give buyers confidence, including a 12-month/12,000-mile limited warranty and a 7-day buy-back guarantee. Together, Hertz and eBay offer a unique and unparalleled protection for vehicle purchases which takes the guesswork out of finding the right vehicle at the right price when buying online.

For more information, visit: https://www.ebay.com/str/hertzcarsales

About Hertz Car Sales

Hertz Car Sales offers an extensive range of quality pre-owned cars, SUVs, and trucks at competitive prices. With over 46 locations nationwide and a convenient online platform, Hertz Car Sales’ commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction means no hidden fees, detailed vehicle histories and straightforward pricing. Vehicles undergo comprehensive inspections and maintenance, ensuring customers purchase reliable vehicles they can trust. Learn more at hertzcarsales.com.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2025, eBay enabled nearly $80 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.