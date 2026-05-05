BlackSky Secures Next Wave of Gen-3 On-Demand Customers in Q1

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) secured more than two dozen new customers for Gen-3 On-Demand subscription services during the first quarter from an expanding U.S. and international customer base. The rapid integration of best-in-class 35-centimeter imagery and exceptional AI analytics into customer operations during Gen-3 Early Access periods is driving opportunities for longer term agreements.

"These initial On-Demand contracts give us strong visibility into the next wave of Gen-3 customers. BlackSky is successfully capturing new customers and transitioning these accounts into larger, long-term subscriptions." - Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO Share

“These initial On-Demand contracts give us strong visibility into the next wave of Gen-3 customers,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “BlackSky is successfully capturing new customers and transitioning these accounts — many of which start out as small pilot programs — into larger, long-term subscriptions. Subscription-based contracts tend to be low-churn and drive predictable revenue growth as part of our land-and-expand strategy.”

The introduction of daily Gen-3 service worldwide and the rapid integration of its fourth Gen-3 satellite have accelerated the number of On-Demand commitments from customers supporting their critical real-time operations. BlackSky's On-Demand customers represent a growing global customer base operating within a broad array of national security and economic indicator missions.

“Demand for Gen-3 continues to be very strong. These subscriptions grow our pipeline and collectively demonstrate the repeatability and proven scalability of BlackSky’s commercial subscription services in support of critical regional and global high cadence monitoring operations at machine speed and scale,” said O’Toole.

On-Demand offers real-time, high-cadence imagery and analytics for organizations with many areas of interest across large regions or the entire globe. Customers can monitor critical locations anywhere on Earth as change unfolds with flexible priority tasking levels and access to historical archive imagery and partner data.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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