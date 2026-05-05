M&T Bank and Verogy Execute Distributed Solar Sale-Leaseback Portfolio, Supported by Energetic Capital

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verogy Holdings, LLC, a West Hartford, Connecticut-based distributed energy integrator committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class energy solutions, has completed a sale-leaseback financing with M&T Bank for a portfolio of seven commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects totaling approximately 2.7 MW across multiple U.S. states.

“Structures like this are critical to scaling distributed solar and meeting growing customer demand.” Share

The portfolio serves a mix of corporate and municipal customers and reflects continued momentum in distributed generation as demand for cost-effective clean energy grows across both private and public sectors. The transaction enables long-term ownership and operation of the assets while providing Verogy with additional capital to scale its development pipeline.

This transaction reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that deliver long-term environmental benefits,” said Jenna Augusti, M&T Bank's Commercial Senior Relationship Manager in Connecticut. “We’re proud to work alongside Verogy and finance renewable energy projects that strengthen our communities.”

“We are pleased to partner with M&T Bank and Energetic on this portfolio, which allows us to efficiently recycle capital and accelerate deployment across our pipeline,” said William Herchel, CEO at Verogy. “Structures like this are critical to scaling distributed solar and meeting growing customer demand.”

Energetic Capital supported the transaction through a credit insurance policy that enhanced revenue certainty and enabled a broader portfolio composition to be eligible for financing.

“Access to efficient capital is critical for continued growth in distributed solar,” said Nathan Maggiotto, CEO of Energetic Capital. “Credit insurance helps align developer and lender objectives by mitigating counterparty risk and supporting scalable portfolio financing.”

About Verogy Holdings, LLC

Verogy is a West Hartford, CT-based distributed energy integrator focused on commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects. Built on 100+ years of combined industry experience, Verogy’s professionals have developed, financed, and constructed hundreds of energy projects across the country. Learn more at www.verogy.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

About Energetic Capital

Energetic Capital is a leader in innovative financing solutions for clean energy and decarbonization projects. With a proven track record of unlocking over $1.4 billion in project value across 1,500+ sites, Energetic Capital delivers scalable solutions across multiple technologies, including solar PV, wind, energy efficiency, microgrids, energy storage, community solar, and fuel cells. EneRate Credit Cover™ and other insurance policies are issued by RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC, or SiKey Insurance Services, LLC in New York, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energetic Insurance, Inc. d/b/a Energetic Capital. Energetic Capital complies with all state-mandated regulations for surplus line insurance brokers and RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC is licensed as a surplus lines broker in Massachusetts with License #: 2053916.

NOTE: This Press Release does not constitute and is not intended by Energetic Capital or any of the entities mentioned in this release to constitute a solicitation for any insurance business.