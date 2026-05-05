Orlando Credit Amplifies Commercial Lending Program Through BAFS Partnership

MONROE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS), a leading provider of commercial lending technology and services, today highlighted the ongoing success of its partnership with Orlando Credit Union (‘Orlando CU’) to modernize its commercial lending program. BAFS offers Orlando CU full-service lending support to optimize loan workflows and bolster operational efficiency.

Orlando CU grows commercial lending to $150M in 2 years with BAFS’ end-to-end technology and lending support. Share

Since partnering with BAFS, Orlando CU has grown its commercial lending portfolio from $0 to $150 million in the span of two years, demonstrating the tangible benefits of combining expert guidance with scalable technology solutions. BAFS delivers end-to-end support across the lending lifecycle, from loan analysis and documentation to post-closing oversight and portfolio reviews. This comprehensive foundation enables Orlando CU to accelerate loan processing, maintain regulatory compliance, and improve portfolio management without overextending internal resources.

“Partnering with BAFS has been instrumental in the growth of our commercial lending program,” said Melvin Ramen, Chief Lending Officer of Orlando CU. “Their guidance and solutions help us serve our members more efficiently while extending greater financial support to local businesses..”

BAFS equips financial institutions with hands-on expertise, proven systems, and technology to unlock growth and boost portfolio performance. Its BLAST® platform simplifies loan management with intuitive dashboards, compliance-informed workflows, as well as real-time portfolio insights. BAFS helps institutions scale efficiently by providing modular service options, offering support in loan processing, credit administration, loan reviews, and audit readiness.

“Commercial lending is a key growth driver for credit unions, and our partnership with Orlando CU demonstrates how the right combination of technology and expertise can deliver measurable results,” said Richard Guillot, CEO of BAFS. “We’re proud to continue supporting Orlando CU as they expand their portfolio, strengthen operations, and deepen relationships within their community.”

About Orlando Credit Union

Founded in 1936, Orlando Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative committed to advancing its vision of Financial Well-Being for ALL. What began with 27 City of Orlando employees has grown into a modern, mission-driven institution serving individuals, families, and businesses across Central Florida and throughout the state. Guided by its mission to build lifelong relationships by empowering financial momentum, the Credit Union continues to expand access to responsible, cooperative financial services while remaining rooted in the principle of people helping people.

In recent years, Orlando Credit Union has strategically expanded its impact through the addition of small business and commercial lending, the formation of the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation, and the launch of O Financial to support statewide growth. With a strong commitment to transparency, integrity, and sustainable community development, the Credit Union is focused on scaling innovative financial solutions that support entrepreneurs, strengthen local economies, and deliver long-term value to members and partners alike.

About BAFS

Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS) provides commercial loan processing, servicing, training, and consulting to community financial institutions. Based in Monroe, La., BAFS combines proven lending expertise with its proprietary BLAST® platform to help credit unions and banks grow their commercial portfolios with confidence. The BLAST system supports the full loan lifecycle, from origination to servicing, with intuitive workflows, real-time reporting, and audit-ready compliance.

BAFS offers a flexible delivery model that allows institutions to use its platform alone or alongside full-service lending support. With a team of former bankers, credit officers, and technologists, BAFS brings decades of real-world experience to every client engagement, enabling smarter lending decisions, operational efficiency, and sustainable portfolio growth. For more information, visit bafs.com or connect with us via LinkedIn.