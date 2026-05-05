Call 4 Health Awarded Call Center Services Agreement With Premier, Inc.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Call 4 Health has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Call Center Services with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Medical Answering, Appointment Scheduling, Telephone Nurse Triage, and Clinical Trial Recruitment and Retention services.

“Being selected by Premier is a meaningful milestone for Call 4 Health and a strong validation of our 100% healthcare-focused approach,” said Louis Shapiro, Chief Strategy Officer of Call 4 Health. “By combining advanced AI technology with experienced clinical and support teams, we’re able to deliver scalable, high-quality call center solutions—from nurse triage to patient access and medical answering—that reduce administrative burden, improve patient access, and ultimately drive better clinical and financial outcomes across the communities Premier members serve.”

Call 4 Health delivers a comprehensive suite of patient access and communication services designed to help improve access, reduce administrative burden, and enhance care delivery—powered by a hybrid model that blends advanced AI technology with expert human oversight.

Their medical call answering services provide 24/7, HIPAA-compliant support, leveraging AI to streamline call routing and response times while ensuring every patient interaction is handled with accuracy and empathy.

Appointment scheduling and reminders are optimized through intelligent automation, reducing no-shows and maximizing provider utilization.

Through clinically rigorous telephone nurse triage—guided by Schmitt-Thompson protocols—patients receive timely, appropriate care guidance, helping to reduce unnecessary ED visits and improve outcomes.

Additionally, Call 4 Health supports clinical trial recruitment and retention with data-driven outreach and engagement strategies that accelerate enrollment and keep participants engaged throughout the study lifecycle.

Together, this AI-enabled, human-led approach empowers providers to operate more efficiently while delivering a more responsive, patient-centered experience.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Call 4 Health

Call 4 Health is a leading provider of healthcare-focused call center solutions, combining advanced AI technology with expert human oversight to deliver high-quality patient access and communication services. With more than 27 years of experience in highly regulated, high-stakes environments, Call 4 Health specializes in medical call answering, appointment scheduling and reminders, telephone nurse triage, and clinical trial recruitment and retention. Its hybrid model leverages AI-driven automation to improve speed, efficiency, and scalability, while trained professionals ensure accuracy, empathy, and clinical integrity at every touchpoint. The company’s flexible delivery approach—including U.S.-based, nearshore, offshore, and AI-supported agents—enables clients to optimize operations without compromising service quality. Call 4 Health is HIPAA-compliant, SOC II certified, and adheres to rigorous performance standards. By reducing administrative burden, improving access to care, and enhancing patient engagement, Call 4 Health empowers healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently while delivering better outcomes. To learn more visit www.call4health.com.