ServiceNow expands AI agent governance through deeper integration with Microsoft

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2026 — ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft that brings order to the chaos of AI agent sprawl. The partnership includes a deepened product integration between ServiceNow AI Control Tower and Microsoft Agent 365, extending AI Control Tower’s existing governance across Azure-backed Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio to Microsoft Agent 365’s AI agent ecosystem. ServiceNow AI specialists will also be available in the Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace, allowing the ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce to operate across the Microsoft 365 tools that employees use.

Governing AI agents is critical, now more than ever, as enterprises accelerate their deployment of agentic technology across systems, teams, and tools at unprecedented speed. Realizing the full value of this investment requires a unified approach to governance, identity and permission management, and control that spans every platform across which AI agents operate. ServiceNow is working with partners like Microsoft to give enterprises the visibility to see AI agents, models, tools, and prompts in their environment, which gives them the control to govern them consistently and the interoperability to put them to work across the tools employees already use.

“ServiceNow and Microsoft are helping organizations maximize value from every AI investment,” said Jon Sigler, executive vice president and general manager, AI Platform at ServiceNow. “With this expanded integration, customers can securely apply governance across ServiceNow and Microsoft environments with integrated visibility and controls, while putting ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce to work across the Microsoft 365 environment. This is an example of what it means to put AI to work at enterprise scale, with the trust and interoperability that business transformation requires."

“One of the most important things we can do for enterprises is bring intelligence and action together in a secure, connected way,” said Charles Lamanna, executive vice president, Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft. “That’s why we’re excited to collaborate with ServiceNow, bringing their AI expertise into Microsoft 365 to add workflow intelligence on top of that secure foundation. Together, we’re helping customers act on insights more quickly and drive meaningful outcomes across their business processes.”

Unified control for a multi-agent enterprise

ServiceNow AI Control Tower already connects to Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio to discover AI assets, enforce governance policies, and drive consistent oversight. The new AI Control Tower integration with Microsoft Agent 365 expands these capabilities by extending visibility and governance insights across Microsoft Agent 365’s AI agent ecosystem. This gives IT and operations teams enhanced visibility into agent activity across ServiceNow and Microsoft ecosystems, regardless of where these agents were built or deployed.

Through the integration, ServiceNow AI Control Tower gives administrators the ability to review and approve ServiceNow AI specialists prior to submission to the Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace, where Microsoft publishing and policy controls apply. This helps ensure that every ServiceNow AI specialist that interoperates with the Microsoft 365 environment has been vetted, permissioned, and authorized for deployment.

ServiceNow AI specialists come to work across Microsoft 365 applications

In the Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace, a ServiceNow AI specialist will appear in the org chart as a digital employee with defined roles, permissions, and accountability.

This allows the AI specialists to be able to take actions such as drafting a Word document, responding to email messages in Outlook, or acting on an assigned comment in PowerPoint, subject to Microsoft 365 permissions, identify, and admin policy controls, while consumption is tracked across both ServiceNow’s and Microsoft's metered usage models.

Years of innovation for one autonomous future

Today's announcement builds on years of collaboration between ServiceNow and Microsoft on behalf of enterprise customers, spanning cloud infrastructure, productivity, and AI. This is the next step in that shared commitment to making enterprise AI governable, interoperable, and scalable. In addition to the integrations announced today and as part of their ongoing partnership, ServiceNow and Microsoft are expanding their go-to-market motion to include autonomous IT. This combines ServiceNow's AI specialists and workflow intelligence with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and productivity ecosystem to deliver governed, autonomous IT operations to mutual customers at scale.

The AI Control Tower and Microsoft Agent 365 integration is available in preview, and ServiceNow AI specialists will be available in Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace later this year. Learn more about how ServiceNow is expanding its Autonomous Workforce of AI Specialists to major business functions at Knowledge 2026 here, and how it’s introducing new AI Control Tower capabilities to further discover, observe, govern, secure, and measure AI deployed across the enterprise here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow AI specialist availability in Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

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