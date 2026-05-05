Mulberri and Omnyy Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Underwriting Operations for UK SME and Commercial Risks

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mulberri, the AI operations platform for underwriting, and Omnyy, a London-based managing general agent specializing in SME and commercial risks for UK-domiciled businesses, today announced a strategic partnership to improve how Omnyy underwrites and manages its book of business.

“We're seeing more MGAs and carriers hit a point where growth outpaces the systems underneath them,” said Hamesh Chawla, CEO of Mulberri. “Omnyy decided to get ahead of that by prioritizing operations first and clean data from day one. That's exactly the kind of operator we built Mulberri for."

Under the partnership, Omnyy will deploy Mulberri's AI platform across its underwriting operations to automate submission intake, triage, and data structuring from the point of first contact. The integration connects directly to Omnyy's existing systems, enabling underwriters to spend less time on manual data handling and more time evaluating risk.

“As we scale, maintaining underwriting discipline and operational consistency is critical. Partnering with Mulberri allows us to automate submission intake and triage at the front end, so our underwriters can focus their time where it adds most value, evaluating risk and making informed decisions. It gives us the operational infrastructure we need to grow without compromising quality.”

Katie Stone, Chief Operating Officer, Omnyy

The partnership marks Mulberri's continued expansion into the UK market, where demand for scalable, data-driven underwriting infrastructure is growing rapidly among MGAs looking to scale without proportional increases in headcount.

MGAs writing SME and commercial business face a fundamental tension: the volume of submissions required to build a meaningful book is in direct conflict with the human effort required to triage and underwrite each one consistently. Adding headcount doesn't solve the problem. Mulberri addresses this at the source.

Submissions arrive in any format, including ACORD, SOV, email, PDF, Excel, and are automatically ingested, structured, and triaged against Omnyy’s defined appetite before a human underwriter is involved. The result is clean, consistent data at every stage of the policy lifecycle, from intake through audit.

About Omnyy

Omnyy is a London-based managing general agent specializing in SME and commercial risks for UK-domiciled businesses. Founded on a belief that operational excellence and underwriting discipline are inseparable, Omnyy has built its model around clean data, consistent processes, and long-term relationships with capacity providers. For more information, visit omnyy.com.

About Mulberri

Mulberri is the configurable AI underwriting layer for MGAs and carriers. The platform automates submission intake, triage, and reporting, giving underwriting teams structured, searchable data from the moment a submission arrives. Mulberri is built to sit alongside existing systems with no rip and replace, and is configured around each MGA and carrier’s appetite, lines of business, and rules. For more information, visit mulberri.io.