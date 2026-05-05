Ouster Brings Support for REV8 Digital Lidar to Robotics and Edge AI Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, today announced the integration of its new Rev8 OS family of digital lidar sensors across the NVIDIA Jetson platform.

Rev8 is powered by next-generation L4 Ouster Silicon and represents a dramatic leap in lidar performance. Featuring the world’s first native color lidar sensors, Rev8 delivers double the range and resolution of previous generations, all while being engineered for functional safety, reliability, and affordability at scale. By building and maintaining dedicated plugins for the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Ouster ensures that every sensor is optimized for the high-throughput requirements of Physical AI.

Key features of the Rev8 integration across the NVIDIA Jetson platform include:

Dedicated NVIDIA JetPack Plugins: Ouster develops and maintains optimized plugins for its sensors across all NVIDIA JetPack software, including Isaac ROS, allowing Rev8’s rich, high-density point clouds to be ingested directly into NVIDIA’s hardware-accelerated perception pipelines.

Ouster develops and maintains optimized plugins for its sensors across all NVIDIA JetPack software, including Isaac ROS, allowing Rev8’s rich, high-density point clouds to be ingested directly into NVIDIA’s hardware-accelerated perception pipelines. Accelerated Development with NVIDIA Isaac Sim: With native support for Rev8 sensors within the open NVIDIA Isaac Sim simulation framework, developers can harness physically accurate 3D lidar models to evaluate range, resolution, color, and intensity to generate accurate synthetic data to train machine learning models and validate full perception pipelines prior to physical deployment.

With native support for Rev8 sensors within the open NVIDIA Isaac Sim simulation framework, developers can harness physically accurate 3D lidar models to evaluate range, resolution, color, and intensity to generate accurate synthetic data to train machine learning models and validate full perception pipelines prior to physical deployment. Edge Processing on Jetson Orin and Thor: Ouster’s drivers are tuned to leverage NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™and Jetson Thor, providing the real-time, low-latency processing required for 3D SLAM, obstacle detection, and sensor fusion at the edge.

Ouster is moving beyond hardware compatibility, empowering developers to harness 3D perception data with the full velocity of the NVIDIA accelerated computing stack. As a NVIDIA NPN partner, Ouster is committed to a production-ready ecosystem where hardware and software work in lockstep to solve the most complex challenges in Physical AI.

“Ouster and NVIDIA’s expanded collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the robotics community,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “By integrating our Rev8 sensors with NVIDIA Jetson, we’re ensuring rich, high-fidelity 3D digital lidar data is fully harnessed by NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and development tools. Together, we are providing the essential building blocks for Physical AI, enabling machines to sense, think, and act in the real world with more speed and precision than ever before.”

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “offer,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the benefits of and demand for Ouster’s products, and the timing and shipment of our products, industry trends and our market positioning, the total addressable market for Ouster’s products and offerings; Ouster’s competitive position, and Ouster’s business objectives and plans, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the adoption of Ouster’s products, product quality and liability risks, inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; risks related to the use of AI tools by us and others; Ouster’s ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.