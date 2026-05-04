Jack Nicklaus Unveils NOKOSI: A New Nicklaus Family Private Club in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack Nicklaus, his family and TWG Global announced today NOKOSI: A Nicklaus Family Club, an exclusive new private club situated in central Palm Beach County, Florida. A resident of South Florida for almost 60 years, Nicklaus again gets to leave his thumbprint on the region with a fully reimagined golf, lifestyle, and wellness destination.

NOKOSI represents the first project to be completed by a newly formed development group led by Gary Nicklaus and the Nicklaus family alongside TWG Global, a diversified holding company. Developed by the Nicklaus family, NOKOSI will transform the former Sherbrooke Golf & Country Club into a premier private club experience, located just 20 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport.

Golf course construction is currently underway and play on the new NOKOSI layout is anticipated to begin in late 2026. Clubhouse and amenity construction is scheduled to begin in fall of 2026.

“Palm Beach County has been home to our family for close to 60 years, and where Barbara and I have raised our five children, most of our 24 grandchildren, as well as our nine great-grandchildren—with number 10 on the way,” said Jack Nicklaus. “NOKOSI is very personal to us, because it is inspired and driven by our lifelong commitment to family. It is about creating a place where families can come together around great golf, great friendships, and a club culture built to last for generations.”

Championship-Quality Golf by Jack Nicklaus

At the heart of NOKOSI is a completely redesigned golf course, personally crafted by Jack Nicklaus. NOKOSI will draw on Nicklaus’ experiences as golf’s greatest champion (winner of a record 20 major championships, including two U.S. Amateur titles), as well as his expertise in designing 325 golf courses, including some of the most celebrated courses in the world. The NOKOSI golf experience will feature strategic shot values and a layout shaped by Jack’s long-standing approach to creating aesthetically pleasing courses that reward thoughtful play while remaining fair, enjoyable and memorable.

The course will be complemented by expansive practice facilities, advanced instruction programs, and a full-service professional staff dedicated to player development and member experience.

A Modern Private Club Experience with World-Class Wellness

Beyond golf, NOKOSI is being developed as a full-spectrum private club with a focus on hospitality, lifestyle, and family engagement, anchored by state-of-the-art health and wellness amenities designed to support active, long-term living.

Plans include:

A world-class clubhouse with chef-driven dining and refined social spaces

Event venues for private celebrations, member functions, and curated experiences

A premium pro shop, anchored by advanced club-fitting and performance technology, offering the industry’s top golf equipment alongside leading apparel and lifestyle brands

Dedicated fitness, recovery, and wellness facilities supported by professionally managed programming

Thoughtfully designed amenities, supporting recreation, relaxation, and social connection

Wellness and performance will be an integral part of the member experience, with programming designed to complement golf and support vitality across all stages of life.

NOKOSI will operate as a strictly private club, with a limited membership, emphasizing family, quality of experience, and long-term relationships.

“We’re building the kind of club where members don’t just come to play golf — they come to spend time, connect, and invest in their long-term lifestyle,” said Gary Nicklaus, who is overseeing operations and development. “Everything is being designed with the long-term member experience in mind.”

About NOKOSI: A Nicklaus Family Club

NOKOSI is a private club in Palm Beach County created by the Nicklaus family, offering a championship-caliber golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, alongside elevated clubhouse amenities, hospitality, and world-class wellness programming. Designed to serve individuals and families who value exceptional golf and a holistic private club environment, NOKOSI reflects the Nicklaus family’s longstanding connection to the region and commitment to excellence in club development.

For membership information, visit www.nokosipalmbeach.com.