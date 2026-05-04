KatRisk Announces Partnership with Property Guardian to Expand Wildfire Intelligence in Perilfinder

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property Guardian today announced live from RIMS RISKWORLD 2026 a new partnership with KatRisk that will bring Property Guardian’s advanced wildfire risk intelligence directly into KatRisk’s Perilfinder platform through API integration. The collaboration enhances how insurers and risk professionals evaluate wildfire exposure, combining forward-looking hazard insights with long-term catastrophe modeling in a single, streamlined workflow.

The collaboration enhances how insurers and risk professionals evaluate wildfire exposure, combining forward-looking hazard insights with long-term catastrophe modeling in a single, streamlined workflow. Share

Property Guardian’s datasets bring a broader layer of wildfire intelligence into Perilfinder, spanning near-term fire behavior, dynamic moratorium decision support, and property-level resilience and mitigation insights. Together, the integrated datasets help users assess where wildfire risk is most likely to emerge, how active events may evolve in real time, and how individual properties may perform in a wildfire scenario. KatRisk’s catastrophe models complement these capabilities with stochastic, long-term view of risk, simulating thousands of potential events to quantify loss potential across time horizons and support pricing, reinsurance, and capital decisions.

Together, these approaches give users a more complete view of wildfire risk, supporting both immediate underwriting actions and longer-term portfolio strategy.

“Insurers are increasingly being asked to make decisions across very different time horizons,” said Martyn Sutton, General Manager at KatRisk. “This partnership brings those perspectives together, combining near-term wildfire intelligence with probabilistic modeling to help clients understand not just what risk looks like today, but how it can evolve and accumulate over time.”

Through this integration, Perilfinder will incorporate three key Property Guardian datasets:

Wildfire Recurrence Scores – These scores provide a forward-looking view of where wildfires are most likely to occur and how frequently they may return. By analyzing historical fire activity, vegetation, and surrounding wildfire patterns, the dataset highlights areas at elevated risk of near-term fire activity and potential severity. This allows users to prioritize regions for underwriting focus and mitigation planning based on what is most likely to happen next.

Wildfire Moratorium Insights – Property Guardian’s Moratorium Insights API introduces dynamic, short-term wildfire intelligence powered by five-day fire spread forecasts. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on static buffer zones, this solution predicts how fires are expected to evolve in real time and removes areas where fires are effectively contained. The result is more precise decision-making around moratoriums, reducing unnecessary restrictions while maintaining underwriting discipline.

Wildfire Resiliency Scores and Mitigation Modifiers – At the property level, the Wildfire Resiliency Scores provide a detailed view of how a specific location may perform in a wildfire scenario. Drawing on more than 150 datasets, including aerial imagery, geospatial analysis, and wildfire hazard models, the scores evaluate contributing factors across the structure, parcel, community, and regional levels. Additional mitigation modifiers support deeper catastrophe modeling and risk assessment workflows.

By combining these datasets with KatRisk’s catastrophe models, users can move seamlessly between short-term risk signals and long-term loss potential, from identifying where risk is building this season to understanding how that risk translates into portfolio-level impact over time.

“Wildfire risk demands more than a single lens,” said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian. “By partnering with KatRisk, we’re bringing Property Guardian’s forward-looking wildfire intelligence into a broader catastrophe modeling workflow, helping insurers and risk professionals connect what may happen next with what it could mean across a portfolio over time. It’s a powerful combination of near-term decision support and long-term risk perspective, and we’re excited to make that capability available through Perilfinder.”

This partnership reflects KatRisk’s continued focus on connecting science, data, and decision-making. By integrating Property Guardian’s near-term wildfire intelligence with KatRisk’s probabilistic modeling, Perilfinder enables a more complete and actionable understanding of wildfire risk.

About KatRisk

KatRisk is a global leader in catastrophe risk intelligence and solutions, setting the standard for how organizations assess and manage climate-driven risk. Serving insurance, reinsurance, government institutions, and financial services organizations globally and supporting clients in over 190 countries, KatRisk delivers forward-looking insight across flood, storm surge, tropical cyclone wind, severe convective storms, and wildfire. Built on transparent methodologies, flexible data architectures, and high-performance computing, KatRisk supports underwriting, portfolio management, and risk strategy with solutions that translate complex hazard science into confident, actionable decisions. Learn more at www.katrisk.com.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, and mitigate risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Our intelligence supports smarter underwriting and portfolio management across the entire insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.