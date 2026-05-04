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Atkore Inc. Announces Sale of Surface Protection Business in Belgium to ZINQ

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, and solar applications, today announced the sale of its surface protection and powder coating business in Belgium, sold under the Vergo Galva and Vergo Coating brands, to ZINQ, a leader in surface technology serving diverse industries across Europe.

“The sale of Vergo Galva and Vergo Coating are part of Atkore’s portfolio optimization strategy, which enables us to strengthen our focus on core electrical infrastructure solutions to drive growth and deliver greater value to shareholders,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. “ZINQ is a well-established company with more than 50 locations across Europe, and these additional sites will further strengthen their capabilities as well.”

As part of the sale, ZINQ will assume ownership of the Vergo Galva facility, located in Kruisem, Belgium, and the Vergo Coating facility located in Mouscron, Belgium. Atkore will continue to own and operate its existing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium, that manufactures metal framing, cable support systems, and various other products that support the electrical infrastructure market. These products will continue to be sold under the Atkore Vergokan brand.

Financial terms of the deal are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter, Vice President - Communications
708-225-2453
AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Kline
Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations
708-225-2116
Investors@atkore.com

Industry:

Atkore Inc.

NYSE:ATKR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter, Vice President - Communications
708-225-2453
AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Kline
Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations
708-225-2116
Investors@atkore.com

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