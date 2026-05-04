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S&K Aerospace Selected for DoD Contract Field Teams LASR IDIQ Contract

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Aerospace, LLC (SKA) has been selected as an awardee on the Department of Defense (DoD) Contract Field Teams (CFT) Labor Augmentation Support Requirements (LASR) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract in both the Small Business pool and the Full & Open pool. The contract has a maximum ceiling value of $7.009 billion and enables DoD and federal customers to rapidly deploy skilled maintenance personnel to support operational readiness.

Through this contract vehicle, S&K Aerospace will compete for task orders to provide highly qualified contract field teams supporting organizational, intermediate, and depot-level maintenance for active weapon systems across a range of defense platforms. The LASR contract is designed to augment government maintenance capabilities and deliver responsive sustainment support to military units operating worldwide.

“Being selected for both the Small Business and Full & Open pools underscores the confidence the Department of Defense has in S&K Aerospace’s ability to deliver skilled maintenance professionals and dependable sustainment support,” said Tony Amadeo, President of S&K Aerospace. “This contract expands our ability to support mission readiness across the defense enterprise and reinforces our commitment to providing responsive, high-quality support to our military customers.”

S&K Aerospace has a long history of delivering aviation logistics, maintenance, and sustainment solutions that enhance operational readiness and lifecycle support for critical defense systems.

About S&K Aerospace

S&K Aerospace is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc., a tribally owned corporation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). The company provides aviation logistics, engineering, maintenance, and program management services supporting the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Contract awards such as this generate economic dividends for CSKT shareholders and help support tribal programs focused on cultural preservation, language revitalization, elder services, and community development.

For more information, visit www.sktcorp.com

Contacts

Media Contact:
406-745-5754
info@sktcorp.com

Industry:

S&K Aerospace, LLC

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English

Contacts

Media Contact:
406-745-5754
info@sktcorp.com

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