-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AB Issuer LLC, Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes and Places Series 2021-1, Class A-2 and Advance Funding Facility Notes on Watch Upgrade

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to AB Issuer LLC (the Issuer), Series 2026-1 (AB 2026-1), a whole business securitization. AB 2026-1 represents the Issuer’s third securitization following the establishment of the master trust in 2021. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, KBRA is placing the ratings on the outstanding Series 2021-1 Advance Funding Facility and Series 2021-1, A-2 Notes on Watch Upgrade and anticipates withdrawing the ratings on the Series 2021-1, Class A-1 VFN and Series 2022-1, Class A-1 VFN.

Authority Brands, Inc. (Authority Brands, or the Company) is a residential-focused home services platform headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, that operates across 45 US states, as well as the District of Columbia and Canada. The Company operates through three service segments, Indoor, Outdoor and Trades, and manages a portfolio of 14 brands (12 of which are contributed to the securitization).

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014783

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Matthew Howard, Director
+1 312-680-4178
matthew.howard@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Shane Olaleye, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2432
shane.olaleye@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Matthew Howard, Director
+1 312-680-4178
matthew.howard@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Shane Olaleye, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2432
shane.olaleye@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Benchmark 2026-V22

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 12 classes of Benchmark 2026-V22, a $750.2 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 32 commercial mortgage loans secured by 145 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 44 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (21.4% of pool balance), Los Angeles (10.3%), and Dallas - Fort Worth (9.5%). The pool’s three largest property type exposures are lodging (25.2%), office...

KBRA Assigns AA Rating with Stable Outlook to Sulphur Springs ISD, TX Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds Series 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Sulphur Springs Independent School District (the District), Texas, Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2026 (the 2026 Bonds). In addition, KBRA assigns a AA rating on outstanding parity debt. The Outlook is Stable. Proceeds of the 2026 Bonds will fund the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings; capitalized interest; and the costs of issuance. The 2026 Bonds...

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook to Wills Point Independent School District, TX Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds Series 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to Wills Point Independent School District, TX Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds Series 2026. The Stable Outlook reflects KBRA’s expectation that management will continue to conservatively manage the District’s finances to maintain healthy General Fund (GF) unassigned reserves, the tax base will continue to grow, and that the District’s debt profile will remain manageable as the District addresses its capi...
Back to Newsroom