KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AB Issuer LLC, Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes and Places Series 2021-1, Class A-2 and Advance Funding Facility Notes on Watch Upgrade

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to AB Issuer LLC (the Issuer), Series 2026-1 (AB 2026-1), a whole business securitization. AB 2026-1 represents the Issuer’s third securitization following the establishment of the master trust in 2021. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, KBRA is placing the ratings on the outstanding Series 2021-1 Advance Funding Facility and Series 2021-1, A-2 Notes on Watch Upgrade and anticipates withdrawing the ratings on the Series 2021-1, Class A-1 VFN and Series 2022-1, Class A-1 VFN.

Authority Brands, Inc. (Authority Brands, or the Company) is a residential-focused home services platform headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, that operates across 45 US states, as well as the District of Columbia and Canada. The Company operates through three service segments, Indoor, Outdoor and Trades, and manages a portfolio of 14 brands (12 of which are contributed to the securitization).

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Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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