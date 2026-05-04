Voncierge Enters U.S. Market, Turning Airport Customer Service Into 24/7 Operational Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--98th Annual AAAE Conference & Exposition — As airports face rising passenger demand and ongoing frontline staffing strain, Voncierge, an AI-powered, human-augmented customer service platform for high-traffic environments, today announced the launch of its AI concierge for the U.S. market in partnership with Autonomous Alliance, a consortium advancing autonomous and AI-driven solutions for airports and public venues. Already deployed at Singapore Changi Airport, the platform absorbs routine traveler needs so staff can focus where human help matters most.

“Airports do not have a passenger volume problem. They have a service scalability problem. Voncierge helps them deliver instant, consistent support without asking already-stretched frontline teams to do more with less," said Nikhil Gupta, Founder & CEO. Share

“Airports do not have a passenger volume problem. They have a service scalability problem,” said Nikhil Gupta, Founder and CEO of Voncierge. “Voncierge helps them deliver instant, consistent support without asking already-stretched frontline teams to do more with less.”

Debuting at the 98th Annual AAAE Conference & Exposition, Voncierge gives airports an AI-driven passenger support infrastructure that travelers can access through kiosks, QR codes, mobile, messaging, voice, and live video, providing instant help from virtually anywhere in the airport. It handles high-volume, routine needs automatically and instantly while seamlessly bringing in staff for complex, urgent, or sensitive needs—extending frontline capacity without sacrificing the reassurance of human support.

At Changi Airport, a recognized benchmark for passenger experience, Voncierge now powers 30+ self-service kiosks across four terminals, supporting over half a million passenger interactions in 2025. It supports wayfinding, transfers, missed connections, and urgent traveler needs, giving passengers instant access to help, including live human support when needed, even during congestion or disruption, while reducing pressure on traditional service counters. The results at Changi show how a more responsive, integrated service model can raise the standard for airport support when intelligent automation and human teams operate as one system. View photos and videos of Voncierge’s deployment at Changi Airport here.

AI-Driven Support for High-Traffic Environments

Voncierge is designed not as a standalone tool, but as an always-on AI service infrastructure woven throughout the airport environment. It connects digital and in-person touchpoints into a single, responsive support network, giving passengers fast, consistent access to help wherever they are. Beyond answering questions, the platform coordinates service workflows—routing requests, notifying staff, supporting bookings, and integrating with enterprise systems such as Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Salesforce, and flight information platforms.

This hybrid AI-plus-human model allows airports to shift frontline teams away from repetitive inquiries and toward higher-value, exception-based interactions. That’s particularly important now as passenger demand continues to outpace staffing capacity, with IATA reporting 3.8% growth in early 2026 and 5.7% year-over-year gains in 2025. By absorbing routine demand, it expands operational capacity, improves responsiveness, and gives airports a scalable way to serve growing passenger volumes.

Strategic Partnership with Autonomous Alliance

To accelerate its U.S. expansion, Voncierge has partnered with Autonomous Alliance, founded by Chairman Gower Smith, whose track record includes scaling a global, automated retail and service network to more than 1,150 locations across airports, hotels, and shopping centers. The Alliance is managed operationally by Marta Santiago, who oversees partnerships, execution, and growth initiatives across its member companies, and brings experience from global consumer brands such as Unilever and Coty.

The partnership is already driving U.S. traction. Voncierge is in active discussions with major airports, with early pilots planned for key North American hubs by Q4.

“Airports are looking for practical technology they can deploy in live environments, not innovation theater,” said Smith. “What stood out to us about Voncierge is that it addresses a real operational pain point at scale. We see significant opportunities to scale this across the U.S.”

Expanding Beyond Aviation

While airports serve as the initial proving ground, Voncierge is gaining traction across industries facing similar service and staffing constraints:

Retail & Mall Developers : Transforms static directories into real-time, multilingual concierge access across kiosks, QR, and mobile, turning foot traffic into active engagement.

: Transforms static directories into real-time, multilingual concierge access across kiosks, QR, and mobile, turning foot traffic into active engagement. Commercial Real Estate: Introduces a centralized AI-powered receptionist layer across buildings, delivering consistent visitor and tenant support without staffing every lobby.

Introduces a centralized AI-powered receptionist layer across buildings, delivering consistent visitor and tenant support without staffing every lobby. Hospitality & Travel : Provides 24/7 guest support across voice, chat, and video, filling service gaps during overnight and peak periods while escalating high-touch interactions to on-site teams.

: Provides 24/7 guest support across voice, chat, and video, filling service gaps during overnight and peak periods while escalating high-touch interactions to on-site teams. Healthcare Systems: Delivers multilingual, first-line support for navigation, appointments, and patient inquiries, reducing administrative burden and improving access to care.

About Voncierge

Voncierge is an AI-powered, human-augmented customer service platform designed for high-traffic environments such as airports, commercial buildings, retail centers, and public venues. Through lifelike AI avatars, multilingual automation, and seamless escalation to live agents, the platform extends what human teams can handle and delivers customer service at scale. With enterprise integrations and support for kiosks, QR codes, voice, WhatsApp, chat, and email, Voncierge resolves routine questions automatically while routing complex issues to human staff via live chat or video assistance. It has delivered more than a million customer interactions to date and is deployed in locations including Singapore Changi Airport, Jewel Changi, and major commercial properties. voncierge.ai.

About Autonomous Alliance

Autonomous Alliance partners with high-growth technology companies to scale infrastructure-driven service platforms across aviation, hospitality, retail, and commercial real estate. Led by Chairman Gower Smith, the firm brings deep operational expertise in deploying technology across high-traffic physical environments and accelerating go-to-market execution. www.autonomousalliance.org