LA Metro Taps Camber Charging to Electrify Bus Network in Time for 2028 Olympics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camber Charging, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and services for commercial fleets, today announced it has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) to deliver, install, and maintain 73 on-route charging systems across 20 locations for LA Metro's growing zero-emission bus fleet.

The $58M contract, with first deliveries slated for late 2026, positions Camber as a key infrastructure partner as LA Metro completes its transition to a fully electric transit network — one that will carry spectators and venue staff during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“LA Metro will have an additional 1 million passengers riding its buses every day during the Olympics—all on an electric and low-emission network. No one is going to be talking about the charging infrastructure; they’ll be talking about how LA got it right. That is what Camber is delivering,” says Brendan Harney, CEO of Camber Charging.

A Proven Team for a High-Stakes Project

Camber brings unmatched experience in fleet charging to this engagement. The company has installed and operated over 1,500 DC fast-charging ports across North America, including deployments for Capital Metro (Austin, TX), PACE in Illinois, WeDriveU in San Jose, ITS in Long Beach, CA, as well as a leading global biopharmaceutical company, one of the world’s largest digital platform providers, and a leading international car rental company with operations across North America and Europe.

For LA Metro, Camber will deploy a series of 360 kW on-route charging systems anchored by the Power Electronics NBi 360 power cabinet paired with pantographs, a configuration validated across multiple transit agency deployments and capable of delivering a rapid connection and ultra-fast charging to electric buses. Optional plug-in charging dispensers will also be available across select sites.

Six-Year Commitment to Uptime and Performance

Camber will provide its long-term Camber Complete service plan with 98% or higher charger availability, including response times as fast as two hours. The company's Camber Core charge management software will enable real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and energy management across all deployed sites.

About Camber Operating Company, LLC.

Camber Operating Company, LLC. is a North American leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure for transit, commercial and municipal fleets. Camber offers end-to-end fleet electrification services, from site assessment and system design to hardware deployment, software management, and long-term operations and maintenance. Camber has deployed over 1,500 DC fast-charging ports across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.cambercharging.com