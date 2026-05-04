Eyelit Technologies and Microsoft Showcase AI-Assisted MES Integration with Copilot

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Technologies (Eyelit), a leader in optimized planning, scheduling, and execution systems for manufacturers, today announced its joint presentation with Microsoft at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, Florida. The session, titled “AI Assisted MES Integration with Microsoft and Copilot,” features Salil Jain, Chief Technology Officer at Eyelit Technologies, and Morten Hannibal Madsen, Senior Quantum Engineer at Microsoft. The presentation highlights Microsoft’s development of an MCP server that integrates Copilot with the Eyelit MES platform in an advanced semiconductor fabrication environment.

As manufacturing execution becomes more complex, maintaining consistency and efficiency is increasingly difficult. This collaboration demonstrates how AI-assisted integration between enterprise systems and shop floor operations can improve visibility, streamline workflows, and enable faster, more informed decision-making.

Eyelit Technologies’ solutions were selected for their ability to integrate with advanced AI frameworks, deliver real time operational insights, and scale within high-precision industries. The session highlights how combining Eyelit MES with Copilot enables contextual guidance and supports digital transformation in semiconductor manufacturing.

The presentation also introduces Agent EyeQ, Eyelit’s emerging AI capability designed to deploy one or more “electronic employees” across customer organizations, effectively acting as new digital FTEs. Agent EyeQ’s electronic employees execute, schedule, and plan complex manufacturing operations. They operate interactively with plant personnel or autonomously through process parameter guardrails. Running autonomously, they continuously evaluate changes in supply and demand to close the gap between planning and execution.

“Working with customers like Microsoft allows us to redefine how manufacturers interact with their execution systems,” said Salil Jain, Chief Technology Officer at Eyelit Technologies. “With Agent EyeQ, we are introducing electronic employees that operate alongside human teams, helping organizations scale expertise, accelerate decisions, and drive more consistent outcomes using real time context.”

The session includes a real-world semiconductor use case, illustrating how AI-powered integration can address challenges such as complexity, precision, and throughput at scale.

“Together with Microsoft, we are building the foundation for more adaptive and intelligent manufacturing systems,” added Jain.

About Eyelit Technologies

Eyelit Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software solutions that optimize factory and multi-factory productivity across industries such as semiconductor, automotive, medical device, electronics, and aerospace & defense. Its AI-powered suite of planning, scheduling, and execution solutions enables businesses to improve production processes, enhance asset utilization, and streamline scheduling. Eyelit Technologies empowers organizations to drive profitable growth, reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and gain greater visibility, improved decision support, and decision execution.

Expanding on this foundation, Eyelit’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions extend the capabilities of existing platforms to optimize decision-making across supply chain, planning, and execution. These tailored solutions improve outcomes by addressing critical elements such as orders, quality, assets, materials, labor, and suppliers. To learn more, visit: https://eyelit.ai