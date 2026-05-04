Owlet Gives Moms the Ultimate Mother's Day Gift: More Confidence and Peace of Mind

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today shared its 2026 Mother’s Day campaign, which aims to support moms and give them more confidence. The two-week campaign encourages moms to let Owlet do more with steep discounts on its products and a new, exclusive partnership with Divi, the Growth Care™ brand founded by Dani Austin.

Owlet and Divi are joining forces this Mother's Day to support moms through every part of the postpartum journey with a first-of-its-kind partnership. Share

Doing More for Moms

New mothers sleep an average of just 4.4 hours per night during the first week postpartum, and sleep discontinuity remains an ongoing issue. According to Owlet’s State of Parenting Report, even when the baby rests, many parents wake frequently throughout the night to check on their infant.

Owlet’s award-winning technology was built to address that specific experience, designed to help new parents sleep more peacefully by tracking their baby’s pulse rate and oxygen levels with clinically-validated accuracy. More than 2.5 million families worldwide have turned to Owlet for reassurance, and 96% of Owlet sock users have reported feeling less anxiety, and 94% have reported better quality of sleep.*

“Mother's Day is often treated as a gifting moment, but for most new moms, what they actually need is more and better rest. We believe Owlet gives moms the confidence and peace of mind they deserve," said Liz Teran, Chief Parent Officer at Owlet. “This year, we’re bringing that to life by empowering moms to let us do more for them so they can focus on what matters most, and we’re excited to partner with Divi to give moms something extra just for them to support their recovery and postpartum journey.”

Something Extra for Mom: A Gift from Divi

Owlet is offering its discounted products for Mother’s Day, along with something new: a gift-with-purchase from Divi and an exclusive Owlet x Divi bundle. In one study, over 90% of women reported experiencing postpartum hair loss, yet it’s rarely part of the broader conversation around recovery. Divi tackles this through its Growth Care™ philosophy, providing Complete Care for Growing Hair™, a system designed to promote and protect strands for fuller, thicker, stronger, healthier-looking hair over time. Owlet and Divi share a belief that caring for a new mother means looking at the full picture and giving moms the tools to empower confidence and feel their best.

"Becoming a mom means pouring so much of yourself into this tiny person you love and somewhere in all of that, it's so easy to lose sight of you," said Dani Austin, Founder of Divi. "I've lived that, and it's why this partnership with Owlet feels so personal. Owlet gives moms peace of mind when it matters most, and at Divi, we're right there with them, helping moms feel like themselves again through small, doable self-care rituals that actually stick. Together, through this partnership, we get to show up for mamas through every season of motherhood.”

As part of this partnership, Owlet and Divi will make a donation of 30 care packages to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The care packages will go directly to moms who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day while navigating the challenges of having a baby in the NICU.

The Full Lineup, On Sale

Owlet’s Mother’s Day campaign features promotional pricing across its infant monitoring ecosystem, plus exclusive Divi offers:

$60 off Dream Sock ® : The FDA-cleared wearable that tracks pulse rate and oxygen levels, and gives parents an overview of their baby’s sleep patterns.

: The FDA-cleared wearable that tracks pulse rate and oxygen levels, and gives parents an overview of their baby’s sleep patterns. $80 off Dream Duo ™ 3: Owlet’s all-in-one solution combining the Dream Sock with an integrated HD camera for comprehensive monitoring.

Owlet’s all-in-one solution combining the Dream Sock with an integrated HD camera for comprehensive monitoring. $20 off Dream Sight ™ : Advanced HD video monitoring with smart notifications, streamlined wall-mount design, and room environment tracking.

: Advanced HD video monitoring with smart notifications, streamlined wall-mount design, and room environment tracking. May 3-9: Promotional pricing on all qualifying Owlet products, plus a free Divi 30mL Scalp Serum ($48 value) included with every Dream Sock or Dream Duo 3 purchase at www.owletcare.com only.

Promotional pricing on all qualifying Owlet products, plus a free Divi 30mL Scalp Serum ($48 value) included with every Dream Sock or Dream Duo 3 purchase at www.owletcare.com only. May 10-17: Campaign pricing continues, with an exclusive Dream Duo 3 + Divi Best Sellers bundle available only at www.owletcare.com for $349.99 (savings of more than $100).

Owlet’s Mother’s Day offers are available May 3-17, 2026, at www.owletcare.com and at leading retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Babylist, Target, Best Buy, and more. Exclusive gifts with purchase and bundles are only available at www.owletcare.com (U.S. only, while supplies last; exclusions may apply).

*Based on a 2017 survey of 5,125 users of Owlet Smart Sock (Dangerfield et al., Global Pediatric Health, 2017). Results are self-reported and may not be representative of all users.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child’s well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children's well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

About Divi

Founded in 2021 by creator and entrepreneur Dani Austin, Divi is a hair health and wellness brand pioneering Growth Care™—Complete Care for Growing Hair™. Inspired by Dani’s personal hair loss journey, Divi was created for women experiencing thinning, shedding, and changing hair at every stage of life. The brand develops science-backed formulas designed to promote healthier-looking hair by addressing both internal and external factors that impact hair over time. Divi’s lineup includes its new Hair Growth Vitamins, award-winning Scalp Serum, Dry Shampoo, and Shampoo and Conditioner collections—each formulated to support stronger, fuller-looking hair as part of a consistent daily routine. Beyond products, Divi cultivates a supportive community rooted in transparency, education, and real results. For more information about Divi and Growth Care™, visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial and TikTok @official.divi. To get to know our founder, follow @daniaustin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s Mother’s Day campaign and associated promotional pricing; the expected duration and availability of product discounts and bundles; the anticipated benefits and goals of the Company’s partnership with Divi; the Company’s planned charitable donations; and expected consumer response to the Company’s products and partnerships. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “estimate,” “may,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential,” “continues,” the negation thereof, or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made, and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Many important factors could affect the Company’s future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the commercial success of Owlet’s products, including its subscription services, and the Company’s ability to support, scale and maintain its subscription services; (ii) the adoption, implementation, and effectiveness of employer-based programs, including Owlet for Orgs, and the willingness of employers to offer such programs to their employees; (iii) the regulatory pathway for Owlet’s products, including submissions to, actions taken by and decisions and responses from regulators, such as the FDA and similar regulators outside of the United States, as well as Owlet’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or certification for its products and comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; (iv) the Company’s and its partners’ obligations relating to data privacy, security and the exchange and use of health information, and risks of cybersecurity incidents or changes in applicable standards or interpretations; (v) the performance of, and Owlet’s ability to maintain and expand, its relationship with third-party technology, cloud, manufacturing and distribution partners; (vi) Owlet’s competition and the Company’s ability to profitably grow and manage growth; (vii) the ability of Owlet to implement strategic initiatives, reduce costs, grow revenues, develop and launch new products, innovate and enhance existing products, meet customer demands and adapt to changes in consumer preferences and retail trends; (viii) Owlet’s ability to acquire, defend and protect its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements concerning privacy and data protection; (ix) Owlet’s ability to maintain relationships with channel partners, customers, manufacturers and suppliers; (x) the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing, public relations, and communications strategies, and the ability of such strategies to generate consumer and investor interest and improve brand awareness and discoverability; (xi) impacts from compliance with applicable laws or regulations; (xii) the impact of and disruption to Owlet’s business, financial condition, operations, supply chain and logistics due to economic and other conditions beyond the Company’s control; (xiii) adverse impacts from other economic, business, regulatory, competitive or other factors, such as changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer preferences; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s other releases, public statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict such events or how they may affect Owlet. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, although Owlet may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.