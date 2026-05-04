Stater Bros. Markets Signs New Agreement With NCR Voyix to Modernize POS and Payments on the Voyix Commerce Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a platform‑powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced a new agreement with Stater Bros. Markets (“Stater Bros.”), a leading supermarket chain in California. The agreement expands the long-standing relationship between the two companies and brings NCR Voyix’s next-generation POS and payments solutions to Stater Bros. on the Voyix Commerce Platform.

Stater Bros. Markets expands its longstanding relationship with NCR Voyix, adopting next‑generation POS and payments solutions on the Voyix Commerce Platform to modernize store operations. Share

Under the new agreement, Stater Bros. is adopting Voyix POS and payments solutions from NCR Voyix to strengthen store-level operations and support continued innovation across its business. An existing NCR Voyix customer for decades, Stater Bros. is signing on to the company’s newest commerce and payments solutions to improve reliability, increase operational efficiency and better support evolving customer expectations.

The agreement provides Stater Bros. with a modern commerce foundation on the Voyix Commerce Platform, supporting mission-critical store operations while enabling flexibility as business needs evolve. The companies expect work to begin in the third quarter of 2026, starting with initial lab efforts, followed by phased deployments beginning in 2027.

Stater Bros. has proudly served Southern California families for generations, and we remain committed to investing in technology that empowers our teams to deliver an exceptional customer experience every day,” said Gil Salazar, SVP and CIO of Stater Bros. Markets. “By expanding our relationship with NCR Voyix, we are embracing modern point-of-sale and payment solutions that enhance operational efficiency today while positioning our business for future adaptability. NCR Voyix’s deep industry expertise is reflected in its latest innovations, and we are excited to bring these advancements to our stores.”

NCR Voyix delivers unified commerce and payments solutions on the Voyix Commerce Platform, designed for mission-critical retail environments and built to help retailers operate reliably while introducing new solutions over time.

“Stater Bros. is a highly respected grocery retailer with a strong legacy and a clear focus on operational excellence,” said Darren Wilson, Executive Vice President and President, Retail and Payments at NCR Voyix. “We’re proud to sign this new agreement and support Stater Bros. as they move onto the Voyix Commerce Platform and adopt our newest POS and payments solutions to drive efficiency today and create a strong foundation for future innovation.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today’s shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.