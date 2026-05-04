Cirrascale Cloud Services Adds Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole to Its AI Innovation Cloud

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrascale Cloud Services, the expert neocloud built for Private AI, today announced the addition of Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole servers to its AI Innovation Cloud. The integration marks Tenstorrent's entry into broad commercial deployment and expands Cirrascale's portfolio with hardware built specifically for the demands of real-world AI.

“Tenstorrent Galaxy is purpose-built for the next phase of AI, where latency, token economics, and scale define success. Cirrascale’s AI Innovation Cloud gives customers a direct path to deploy these capabilities in production today." - Tenstorrent Share

Tenstorrent Galaxy is engineered around the metrics that matter most in production AI environments: cost per token, latency per user, and the ability to scale. Delivering industry-leading AI performance at approximately half the cost of leading GPU alternatives, Tenstorrent Galaxy opens new possibilities for organizations running inference-heavy and latency-sensitive workloads at scale.

“Cirrascale has always been focused on giving AI teams access to the best infrastructure options available, not just the most familiar ones,” said Dave Driggers, CEO of Cirrascale Cloud Services. “Tenstorrent Galaxy represents a fundamentally different approach to AI compute, and we're proud to make it accessible through our AI Innovation Cloud.”

“AI infrastructure is hitting an inflection point. Raw FLOPs alone are no longer enough for AI compute. Tenstorrent Galaxy is purpose-built for the next phase of AI, where latency, token economics, and scale define success. Cirrascale’s AI Innovation Cloud gives customers a direct path to deploy these capabilities in production today to allow enterprise customers to increase productivity,” said Amr Elashmawi, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Tenstorrent.

Tenstorrent Galaxy unifies compute, memory, and networking into a single system architected for real-world AI workloads. Tenstorrent Galaxy tops video generation, large-context LLM inference in both prefill and decode, and the full range of model architectures shipping today. Tenstorrent delivers a complete solution spanning hardware, software, and deployment, which reduces integration complexity for customers who need to move quickly.

Tenstorrent Galaxy integrates with open-source frameworks, and supports rapid model bring-up, enabling customers to deploy production AI systems without vendor lock-in or proprietary stacks. 90% of models from HuggingFace just work on Tenstorrent hardware. With this launch, Tenstorrent enters broad commercial deployment through Cirrascale's AI Innovation Cloud.

Cirrascale's bare-metal delivery model ensures customers get direct, unvirtualized access to Tenstorrent Galaxy hardware, with the performance consistency and operational transparency that enterprise and research teams require.

Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole is available through the Cirrascale AI Innovation Cloud. Organizations interested in evaluating the platform can visit https://www.cirrascale.com/tenstorrent.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is an AI compute company led by CEO Jim Keller — architect of Apple A4/A5, AMD Zen, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving chip. The company builds RISC-V-based AI processors and systems for developers, enterprises, and sovereign infrastructure worldwide. In addition to servers and workstations, Tenstorrent licenses its Ascalon RISC-V CPU and Tensix AI cores to chip designers including Samsung and LG. Backed by Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, Fidelity, and others, Tenstorrent has raised over $1B+ and operates from Santa Clara, Austin, Toronto, Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore. Visit tenstorrent.com.

Cirrascale Cloud Services

Cirrascale Cloud Services is the expert neocloud delivering cloud and managed services dedicated to providing tailored, state-of-the-art compute resources and high-speed storage solutions at scale. Our AI Innovation Cloud and Inference Platform services are purpose-built to enable clients to scale their training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads for Private AI, generative AI, large language models, and high-performance computing. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com.

©2026 Cirrascale Cloud Services LLC. All rights reserved. Cirrascale and the Cirrascale logo are trademarks of Cirrascale Cloud Services LLC. Google is a registered trademark of Google.