Syncro and Guardz Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Directly into the MSP Workflow

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncro, a leading platform provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Guardz, the cybersecurity company empowering MSPs to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a new partnership making Guardz available to the entire Syncro base through the Syncro Marketplace. MSPs can now purchase, provision, and bill Guardz directly within Syncro. Once setup is complete through the Guardz portal, security incidents detected by Guardz automatically create tickets in Syncro's PSA, giving MSPs a direct line from threat detection to their existing service desk workflow.

The integration eliminates the context-switching that slows security response time. MSPs no longer need to monitor a separate console for each security control, manage alerts across multiple platforms or manually replicate findings into their service desk. The Guardz platform brings together the key security domains needed including email, endpoint, identity, cloud and more. Alerts from each surface automatically as Syncro tickets, flowing into the workflow teams already use to manage their clients. Combined with Guardz's 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capability (available on select plans), MSPs can deliver comprehensive, continuous security coverage to their clients without building or staffing a SOC.

“The security landscape is evolving faster than most MSPs can keep up, and the answer isn't adding more tools to an already complex stack. It's smarter, more consolidated solutions that cover more surface area,” said Michael George, CEO, Syncro. “The Syncro and Guardz combination delivers that, from endpoint and email security to ITDR, dark web monitoring, and MDR. That's the workflow MSPs want and deserve.”

“From day one, Guardz has focused on redefining how MSPs manage security,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder, Guardz. “What we’re enabling now is an agentic model, where security doesn’t just surface alerts but actively drives the next steps. Our integration with Syncro reflects that shift, embedding intelligence directly into the service desk so MSPs can move from reactive alert management to delivering real security outcomes, without added overhead."

Once live, the Guardz integration works quietly in the background. Detected threats automatically become Syncro tickets, giving teams full visibility into security incidents through the same system they use for day-to-day service delivery.

Syncro and Guardz will host a joint webinar on Tuesday, June 2, at 10 am PST, providing a live walkthrough of the integration and a deeper look at how MSPs can operationalize security response through their existing Syncro workflow. Register to save your spot here.

About Guardz

Guardz is the leading AI-native cybersecurity platform purpose-built for managed service providers. The platform unifies identity, endpoint, email, cloud security, and more into a single connected system, using agentic AI for a variety of security outcomes including threat detection and response, correlating threat signals across vectors to contain incidents early in the attack chain. Combined with 24/7 human-led managed detection and response, Guardz gives MSPs the clarity, efficiency, and expert backup needed to protect every SMB client, and scale confidently in today's evolving threat landscape.

About Syncro

Syncro is a unified IT management and security platform built for IT departments and Managed Service Providers. The platform brings together endpoint management, service automation, Microsoft 365 management, and security capabilities to help organizations simplify operations, strengthen security posture, and scale efficiently. Syncro delivers powerful automation, native AI capabilities, and seamless support for 50+ third-party tools, enabling teams to reduce complexity and do more with less. Its transparent per-user pricing model and commitment to continuous innovation make it an ideal solution for modern IT operations. Learn more at syncrosecure.com or follow Syncro on LinkedIn.