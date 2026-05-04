Leon Medical Centers Reports Strong Outcomes in the PERS and Fall Detection Program Launched in Partnership with MedSys Health

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leon Medical Centers, a leading healthcare services provider organization serving Medicare patients in South Florida, today announced strong outcomes with reductions in unnecessary hospital admissions for senior patients participating in the Fall Detection program launched in partnership with MedSys Health.

MedSys Health's PERS and Fall Detection Program helped Leon Medical Centers resolve 1000 plus monitored safety events for over 400 patients without ER visits or hospital admissions. Share

Leon Medical Centers and MedSys Health announced strong, measurable outcomes from their Personal Emergency Response System and fall detection program, showing that a significant number of monitored safety events have been resolved without hospital admissions or emergency department visits.

The program was launched in late 2024 and has supported over 400 high-risk senior patients. To date, clinicians have managed more than 1,000 safety-related events through the MedSys platform. Internal clinical review confirms that early detection and rapid response have reduced avoidable hospital utilization while maintaining patient safety and continuity of care.

Falls remain one of the highest cost drivers in senior healthcare. The program equips patients with mobile PERS devices that include automatic fall detection, GPS location services, and two-way voice communication. Devices integrate directly into Leon Medical Centers’ call centers and clinical workflows, enabling immediate triage, guidance, and coordinated follow-up.

For patients, the impact is greater confidence and independence at home and outside the home. For care teams, the impact is real-time visibility, faster clinical decision making, and fewer emergency transfers. For the healthcare system, the impact is lower transport costs, fewer inpatient admissions, and stronger value-based care performance.

“These results validate our organization’s focus on proactive care delivery,” said Jose Liners, Vice President of Operations for Leon Medical Centers at Home Division. “Our partnership with MedSys Health has strengthened our ability to address the needs of elderly patients while keeping them safely in their homes. MedSys Health has provided us with a solution that effectively fits our delivery model and enables Leon Medical Centers to take another successful step in embracing technology for better healthcare.” He further added that rapid intervention reduces injury severity, shortens recovery timeline, and keeps patients within coordinated care pathways rather than emergency settings.

When a fall is detected or a patient presses the alert button on the pendant, the system immediately connects the patient to the Leon Medical Centers’ call center with a clinical staff member. GPS data supports rapid assistance and, when needed, direct transport to Leon facilities. Two-way communication also enables structured follow-up that reduces repeat incidents.

“The data confirms that technology-driven prevention delivers both clinical and financial value,” said Safaquat Khan, Chief Executive Officer of MedSys Health. “Leon Medical Centers demonstrates how remote safety monitoring can scale effectively when embedded into daily clinical operations. We are excited to be the partner in their mission to improve health outcomes with the best patient experience.”

Leon Medical Centers plans to expand home-based and advanced care initiatives with MedSys Health in 2026, building on the documented success of the PERS and fall detection program. These efforts reinforce Leon Medical Centers leadership in healthcare innovation as a Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HISS) Stage 7 Outpatient Medical Care Institution in Miami-Dade County.

About Leon Medical Centers.

Founded in 1996, Leon Medical Centers has grown to become a leading healthcare provider organization serving Medicare patients across multiple centers in Miami-Dade County. Leon Medical Centers works as a fully integrated system, delivering coordinated, patient-centered care supported by advanced clinical systems across nine conveniently located centers in Miami. Learn more at leonmedicalcenters.com.

About MedSys Health.

MedSys Health is a digital health company with an AI-powered comprehensive Virtual Care Delivery Platform that includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CC), Emergency Response (mares), Three-dimensional and home-based care technology. The MedSys platform supports Fire-brand integration with enterprise EH systems streamlining the clinical workflow. MedSys virtual care delivery solution is aimed at improving patient health outcomes, patient safety, clinical efficiency, and cost performance for healthcare organizations. Learn more at https://www.medsyshealth.com.