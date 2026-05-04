Transat Launches South Packages on Porter Flights

MONTREAL & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transat and Porter Airlines are taking another step forward in their commercial partnership by launching new Transat packages that combine Porter non-stop flights to Nassau, Grand Cayman, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, with Transat’s recognized tour operator expertise. Packages feature a curated selection of hotels in each destination, with a mix of all-inclusive and European Plan offerings depending on the property.

“These additions mark a significant enhancement to Transat’s South destination portfolio,” said Renée Boisvert, Vice-President, Tour Operator Products at Transat. “Through our partnership with Porter Airlines, we’re expanding our reach with sought-after destinations like Nassau and George Town, while giving travellers more ways to build the trip that suits them best.”

For some popular destinations served by both carriers, such as Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, packages will now feature expanded flight options operated by either Porter or Transat, offering travellers greater flexibility and convenience.

"Our partnership with Transat is reaching a new milestone. Porter’s initial entry into traditional South vacation markets with an air-only product this season was a huge success. The introduction of packages gives Canadian travellers another seamless way to experience Porter’s elevated flying experience paired with Transat's trusted package expertise,” said Edmond Eldebs, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines. “We're proud of what we're building together and excited about the possibilities it creates for travellers."

New packages will be available from Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton for travel on or after November 1, 2026. As Porter continues to expand its sun network across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, passengers can build the vacation package that works best for them.

These packages will be accessible through Transat’s full range of distribution channels, serving both direct customers and travel agencies.

Since the joint venture signed between Air Transat and Porter at the end of 2023, the two airlines have been steadily bringing together their highly complementary networks, making it easier for travellers to connect seamlessly between Porter’s growing North American network and Transat’s international destinations.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. Based in Montreal, Transat has nearly 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

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