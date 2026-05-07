Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell team up with GSK to raise awareness about meningitis risks for teens and young adults

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced new campaign spokespeople, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, as part of its Ask2BSure public health campaign to raise awareness and encourage parents to “ask to be sure” about the risks of meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis. As part of the initiative, the duo stars in an original video titled The Mening-Itinerary, which is available now on GSK’s YouTube channel.

The Mening-Itinerary takes viewers on a journey through everyday moments of parenting teens in real-world environments—like dorms, parties, and gyms—where teens live, gather, share space, and, through certain everyday behaviors, may share the bacteria that can cause meningitis.1,2,3 Along the way, Bowen and Burrell dig deeper into meningitis risks, hear powerful stories from real-life disease survivors and their families, and uncover the questions parents may not realize they should be asking about meningitis and vaccination.

As parents of teens themselves, both Bowen and Burrell understand that staying informed is one of the best ways to advocate for their teens’ health.

Julie Bowen said: “As a proactive parent, I was surprised to learn that my own 18-year-old son hadn’t completed his meningitis B vaccination series. It was a reminder that even as a parent who tries to stay on top of things, it’s easy to miss something.”

Ty Burrell said: “We are excited to bring this educational message to life, blending humor and heart in a way that is accessible to fellow parents of teens. My teen daughters are everything to me, and I hope this video encourages parents to have a conversation with their teen’s doctor about meningitis risk and vaccination.”

The Ask2BSure campaign helps to educate parents about meningitis, an uncommon but serious illness that can cause permanent complications, or even death, sometimes within 24 hours.1,2,3,4,5 Amongst teens and young adults, 16- to 23-year-olds have the highest rates of meningitis.1,6 The bacteria that can cause meningitis can pass from one person to another through certain everyday activities like sharing food, drinks and utensils, kissing, and living in close quarters.7,8 About 10-15% of people who get meningitis will die,2 and 1 in 5 survivors suffer from long-term consequences, including limb amputation, brain damage, and hearing loss.2,3

There are different types of meningitis vaccinations, and parents may not know if their teens are vaccinated or assume they already are. Some teens may have received vaccination for meningitis groups A, C, W, and Y, but they may still be missing meningitis B vaccination.9

Cynthia Burman, Head, Pediatric, Adolescent and Pipeline Vaccines, Medical Affairs for GSK said: “Meningococcal disease is a serious and potentially life-threatening disease, and many parents may not realize that their teen could be missing vaccination. This effort plays an important part in raising awareness and helping parents make informed decisions by encouraging conversations with their teen’s healthcare provider about meningitis vaccinations and any missed doses.”

This video is now available to watch on GSK’s YouTube channel and at Ask2BSure.com.

About GSK’s Ask2BSure Campaign

Ask2BSure aims to educate and empower parents of teens and young adults to start meningitis conversations with their teen’s doctors and “ask to be sure” about meningitis and vaccination. Find out more at Ask2BSure.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q1 Results for 2026.

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References:

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clinical overview of meningococcal disease. Updated March 30, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/hcp/clinical/index.html. Accessed April 30, 2026.

2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meningococcal disease symptoms and complications. Updated March 6, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/symptoms/index.html. Accessed April 15, 2026.

3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meningococcal disease. In: Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (The Pink Book). Chapter 14. Updated April 12, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-14-meningococcal-disease.html. Accessed April 21, 2026.

4 Thompson MJ, Ninis N, Perera R, et al. Clinical recognition of meningococcal disease in children and adolescents. Lancet. 2006;367(9508):397-403. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(06)67932-4

5 Pelton SI. Meningococcal disease in adolescents and young adults. J Adolesc Health. 2010;46(suppl):S9-S15. doi:10.1016/j.jadohealth.2009.11.220

6 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meningococcal disease surveillance and trends. Updated February 24, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/php/surveillance/index.html. Accessed April 15, 2026.

7 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About meningococcal disease. Updated March 30, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/index.html. Accessed April 15, 2026.

8 Mayo Clinic. Meningitis: symptoms and causes. Updated October 17, 2024. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/meningitis/symptoms-causes/syc-20350508. Accessed April 15, 2026.

9 Pingali C, Yankey D, Elam-Evans LD, et al. Vaccination coverage among adolescents aged 13–17 years—National Immunization Survey–Teen, United States, 2024. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2025;74(30):466-472. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7430a1