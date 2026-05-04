Ondaro Appoints Ben Durham-Kilcullen as First Chief AI Officer to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ondaro, a pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on AI-enabled transformation, today announced the appointment of Ben Durham-Kilcullen as its first Chief AI Officer. In this role, he will lead the company’s AI strategy and evolve how Ondaro delivers measurable value for clients.

Durham-Kilcullen joins from outside the ServiceNow ecosystem, bringing more than a decade of experience as an engineer and data scientist across regulated industries, including healthcare, higher education, and financial services.

As Chief AI Officer, he will shape how Ondaro applies AI internally and for clients—guiding strategy, implementation, and scale, while influencing the company’s go-to-market approach.

“Joining a team already at the forefront of enterprise transformation on ServiceNow at the exact moment AI is redefining what that transformation looks like is a rare opportunity,” said Durham-Kilcullen. “Too many organizations are stuck in pilot mode. We have the opportunity to help customers move beyond experimentation and become truly AI-driven. I’m excited to build on Ondaro’s deep platform expertise to deliver real, lasting impact from day one.”

This appointment comes as organizations shift from early AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption—seeking clearer paths to scale, stronger governance, and measurable outcomes.

Most recently, Durham-Kilcullen served as Chief Innovation Officer at Stova, a leading event management technology platform, where he launched the company’s enterprise data infrastructure and advanced its AI capabilities. He also founded Kilcullen Technologies, advising organizations on modern architecture, scalable cloud systems, and AI/ML strategy.

“Adding a technologist of Ben’s caliber to our executive team comes at a pivotal moment as AI reshapes how work gets done,” said Jeff Gregory, CEO of Ondaro. “He brings a rare combination of technical depth and outcome-driven thinking that aligns directly with how we serve our clients. We’re thrilled to welcome him as we continue helping organizations navigate what’s next.”

Gregory adds: “Many firms are layering AI onto a decade-old delivery playbook and calling it transformation. It's not. Our clients have moved past use cases and are asking for operating models, governance, and demonstrable value. We've already been building those solutions, and Ben joining allows Ondaro to scale and expand them. He's done this in healthcare, financial services, and higher education, where the bar for governance and outcomes is highest. That's the wave our clients are paddling into now and we're already riding it.”

With this addition, Ondaro is accelerating its investment in practical AI—equipping its teams to work more efficiently while delivering stronger, more measurable outcomes for clients.

For more information about Ondaro and its leadership team, visit ondarowave.com.

About Ondaro

Ondaro is a pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling, and sustaining transformation on the ServiceNow platform. With an emphasis on end-to-end business impact, Ondaro helps organizations move with clarity, challenge the status quo, and realize the full value of their ServiceNow investment. Ondaro takes organizations from “this is how we’ve always done it” to “imagine what’s next.” Learn more at ondarowave.com.