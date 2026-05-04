OpenEvidence and ACOG Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Ob-Gyn Health Care

MIAMI & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, OpenEvidence and American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) announced a strategic collaboration to expand access to ACOG’s evidence-based clinical guidance and develop insights to help inform the future of ob-gyn care and women’s health.

“Our collaboration with OpenEvidence will ensure that ob-gyns and others providing this care can quickly access ACOG’s exceptional clinical guidance while advancing the future of women’s health care.” --Sandra E. Brooks, MD, MBA, FACOG, ACOG’s CEO. Share

The collaboration brings together ACOG, the leading professional membership organization and author of clinical guidance for obstetrician–gynecologists, and OpenEvidence, the most widely used medical AI and clinical decision making tool among U.S. physicians. By integrating ACOG’s trusted, evidence-based clinical guidance into OpenEvidence, the platform will give physicians and other clinicians access to timely, accurate medical information to support point-of-care decision making in ob-gyn care.

OpenEvidence delivers synthesized answers sourced exclusively from authoritative, peer reviewed medical literature and partner medical societies, with in-line citation for verification. Through this collaboration, ob-gyns and clinicians across specialties will be able to locate and interpret the most relevant ob-gyn guidance within seconds, supplementing clinical judgement with efficient access to timely evidence and ACOG’s world-class clinical resources. Additionally, ACOG will be able to leverage insights to help inform future clinical guidance development and educational efforts.

“As ACOG marks its 75th year, we continue to evolve alongside our members,” said Sandra E. Brooks, MD, MBA, FACOG, ACOG’s CEO. “Our collaboration with OpenEvidence will ensure that ob-gyns and others providing this care can quickly access ACOG’s exceptional clinical guidance while advancing the future of women’s health care.”

“More than a third of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts, and clinicians outside major medical centers are often the first to field women’s health questions,” said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. “ACOG has spent more than seven decades building the most rigorous body of clinical guidance in women’s health. Bringing that guidance into OpenEvidence means a family physician in a small community has the same evidence at their fingertips as a colleague at a large academic center, and we’re proud to make that possible for physicians wherever they practice.”

“Women’s health is one of the most frequently searched topics on OpenEvidence. Through this collaboration, clinicians across specialties seeking information on women’s health now have access to the best evidence base and clinical guidance in the field,” said Mondira Ray, MD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Informatics at OpenEvidence. “The patterns in clinicians’ questions also reveal where evidence gaps remain. In an area of medicine that has historically been under-resourced, these insights will help inform where continued investment can have the greatest impact for women’s health care.”

ACOG is OpenEvidence’s first content partner in the ob-gyn field. OpenEvidence has also partnered with other medical societies and top-tier scientific peer-reviewed journals, such as New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA, to develop its platform, which has supported more than 200 million queries from verified health professionals.

“Beyond ensuring clinicians have broad access to ACOG’s guidance, this collaboration gives us valuable insight into the real-world challenges clinicians are facing in women’s health,” said Jennifer Walsh, ACOG’s COO. “Those insights will help ACOG continuously refine its guidance, clinical resources, and educational offerings so they better meet the needs of ob-gyns and the broader care teams who rely on ACOG’s expertise.”

ACOG’s clinical guidance is available within OpenEvidence now.

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world’s collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is used daily, on average, by more than 40% of physicians in the United States, spanning over 10,000 hospitals and medical centers nationwide.

The American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) is the leading professional membership organization for ob-gyns. For 75 years, ACOG has set the standard for ob-gyn care and advocated for policies that advance the field and empower ob-gyns to provide patients with the care they need. With more than 62,000 members, ACOG equips clinicians with expert-reviewed clinical guidance, practice management tools, career development resources, and lifelong professional education, and creates trusted, accessible information for patients.

ACOG champions ob-gyns in providing equitable, evidence-based care for patients today and into the future. Learn more about ACOG at acog.org.