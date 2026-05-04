Harmon Transportation Leverages Avetta to Cut Onboarding Time by 70% and Nearly Double Revenue

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leader in intelligent work readiness across global supply chains, today announced the success of its collaboration with Harmon Transportation to ensure the hotshot transport provider’s compliance, workplace safety, financial viability and operational efficiencies.

The light freight delivery service specialising in 24-hour urgent hotshot deliveries across the Australian mining industry worked with Avetta to transition to “no paper, no spreadsheets.” By working with Avetta over an 18-month period to overhaul its operations, finance, workplace health and safety (WHS) and technology processes and systems, the business improved safety standards, cut onboarding times by 70% in comparison to other systems, grew revenue by 93% and increased profit margins to 17%. All of this was achieved with no increase in the number of administrative staff.

According to Safe Work Australia, truck driving is one of the most dangerous occupations in Australia, with truck drivers consistently recording the highest rates of work-related injuries and fatalities over the past decade. Delivering critical goods across the Australian outback is fraught with challenges—drivers cover incredible distances whilst constantly crossing paths with animals and having to avoid fatigue.

Harmon previously used paper-based processes and spreadsheets, creating extensive inefficiencies and hindering the company from being able to scale and plan for growth. A lack of WHS compliance also exposed the business to operational risks and limited opportunities to service larger clients.

As part of the transformation of its WHS systems, Harmon was able to achieve Western Australia Heavy Vehicle Accreditation (WAHVA). This has enabled the team to explore new opportunities for growth with higher-value clients and provides confidence that the business is operating at the highest standards of workplace safety and compliance.

Harmon uses Avetta alongside its own internal systems, enabling cross-referencing for data accuracy and potential compliance-related red flags. Since the business transformation, Harmon has been able to quickly identify any gaps or inaccuracies and either reconfirm what they believe to be right or address the missing pieces straightaway.

“In the highly regulated logistics sector, spreadsheets and manual processes are a death sentence,” said Paul Konstek, CEO at Harmon. “Collaborating with Avetta was a gamechanger. We experienced phenomenal bottom-line growth without needing to hire additional admin staff, which reflects the robust, reliable and highly efficient systems we now have in place.”

“When working with clients using other systems or their own bespoke systems, they are often not tailored for their industry or business, leading to a lot of back and forth simply to clarify what the questions mean,” Konstek continued. “It wastes a lot of time. Instead, working with Avetta, we’re onboarding in 30% of the time and getting our people moving faster.”

“Under Paul’s leadership, Harmon embarked on a journey to eliminate paper and spreadsheets, building a stronger, more proactive safety culture in the process,” said Luke Boyle, Vice President of Operations, APAC, at Avetta. “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with Harmon to uplift their safety maturity—from achieving WAHVA to embedding repeatable, auditable safety processes across every job and every driver.”

“By digitising WHS workflows, improving data accuracy and giving the team real‑time visibility into compliance risks, Harmon now operates with a level of safety assurance that protects their people, their clients and the communities they serve,” Boyle concluded. “Their business growth is a testament to what becomes possible when safety excellence is truly embedded into day‑to‑day operations.”

To learn more, visit http://www.avetta.com/en-au.

About Avetta

Avetta is building the largest global community of hiring clients and suppliers that are Ready to Work. Its unified platform streamlines compliance, prequalification, safety and performance benchmarking in a single, integrated experience. Trusted by over 130,000 businesses across more than 120 countries, Avetta blends AI-driven insights and human expertise to close risk gaps and strengthen supplier reliability so projects start on time, risks are managed proactively and operations scale with certainty.