NomosLogic Founder Matt Hardy Launches Lyceum and Odyssey on Dendrite Lite

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NomosLogic, Inc., the molecular medicine infrastructure company, today launched two new consumer experiences on Dendrite Lite, available now at lite.dendrite.com. Lyceum is the first personalized genomic literacy quiz built from a user’s own biology. Odyssey tells the story of a user’s genome in seven chapters, in language anyone in the family can understand. Both go live today inside Theogony, the new engagement layer in Dendrite Lite.

Genomics has been shipping parts lists and calling them insight. The failure was never the data, it was the architecture. NomosLogic turns a genome into an auditable, deterministic answer. Share

“This is the moment I have been building toward for thirty years,” said Matthew Hardy, Founder and CEO of NomosLogic. “We did not build a quiz app. We built molecular medicine infrastructure that translates across more than forty nomenclature systems, fuses multi-omic data, and resolves a whole genome in under 130 seconds. Lyceum and Odyssey are what happens when that infrastructure points itself directly at the patient. For the first time in consumer genomics, a quiz can ask you about your own genome and actually be right. That is not a feature. That is a category change.”

Meet Lyceum: Take a Quiz About Your Own Body

Lyceum is the first personalized genomic literacy quiz built from your own DNA. The questions are not generic trivia. Every question is generated from your own genome, your own pharmacogenomic profile, your own ancestral signal, and your own multi-omic context. After you answer, Chiron, NomosLogic’s AI health agent, steps in as your tutor and explains the science in plain language.

Beat your own high score. Climb mastery levels across Cardiology, Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Ancestry, and seven other clinical domains. Save every question to your personal review notebook. Share your progress on social media using privacy-safe score cards that never expose a variant, a medication, or a medical detail.

If you have ever stared at a generic DNA report and thought, “I have no idea what any of this actually means for me,” Lyceum is the answer. It teaches you the language of your own biology, one question at a time.

Try it now at lite.dendrite.com.

Meet Odyssey: Your Biology, in Seven Chapters

Odyssey transforms your genomic analysis into a seven-card story arc you can finish in one sitting and remember for years. The arc moves from Prologos (your origin), through Stoicheia (the scale of what lives inside you), Anabasis (your ancestral lineage), Pleiades (your personal genomic constellation), Mantike (clinical insight), Pharmakon (medication safety), and finally Kleos, the legacy you pass forward.

Odyssey was built against one promise: when you finish, you will want someone you love to see it. Three privacy-safe share artifacts let you do exactly that without exposing a single piece of protected health information.

Experience it now at lite.dendrite.com.

Why This Is Different: Real Infrastructure, Not Another App

Dendrite Lite is the consumer surface of NomosLogic’s molecular medicine infrastructure. The same engine that powers Lyceum and Odyssey also powers NomosLogic’s enterprise deployments across health systems, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and pharmaceutical partners. One infrastructure. Many surfaces. Same answer in every direction.

The proof is in the architecture. NomosLogic’s Hardy Bridge translates clinical findings across more than 40 nomenclature systems with nearly 500,000 mapped variants. The TRINITY engine fuses multi-omic context. The deterministic clinical engine resolves a full whole-genome workflow in under 130 seconds with sub-second variant queries. More than 360 FDA drug labels are anchored to actionable pharmacogenomic logic. The result is logic that holds up at the bedside, in the pharmacy, in the laboratory, and on the patient’s phone, with consistent answers across every venue.

“Most consumer genomics products are entertainment with a DNA wrapper. Most enterprise genomics products are slow, opaque, and locked inside a single vendor,” Hardy added. “We are building the layer underneath both. Lyceum and Odyssey are proof that when the infrastructure is real, the consumer experience finally feels real too.”

Availability

Theogony, including Lyceum and Odyssey, is live today for every active Dendrite Lite user at no additional cost. New users can sign up now at lite.dendrite.com with one-time pricing of $99, $149, or $249 across the three Dendrite Lite tiers. No subscription. No data sale. No advertising. Your genome is yours. With this release only, users can save 50% on Premium with code: LYCEUM50OF as a celebration of its release.

About NomosLogic, Inc.

NomosLogic, Inc. is the molecular medicine infrastructure company. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, NomosLogic builds the deterministic clinical engine, nomenclature translation, multi-omic fusion, and pharmacogenomic decision logic that power consumer, health system, pharmacy, pharmacy benefit manager, and pharmaceutical deployments through a single shared infrastructure delivered as Logic-as-a-Service. The company was founded by Matt Hardy and is backed by a portfolio of filed patent pillars covering variant resolution, multi-omic fusion, evolutionary variant discovery, and clinical decision support architecture. Learn more at www.nomoslogic.com, or experience the consumer surface directly at lite.dendrite.com.

Trademarks: NomosLogic, Dendrite, Theogony, Lyceum, Odyssey, Chiron, Hardy Bridge, COVENANT, TRINITY, and PROTEUS are trademarks of NomosLogic, Inc.