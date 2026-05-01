The Presidio Group Exclusively Advised Group 1 Automotive on the Sale of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills to Fletcher Jones Automotive Group

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, exclusively advised Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) on the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills to Fletcher Jones Automotive Group (“Fletcher Jones”). The transaction closed March 30.

“The largest and best dealership groups increasingly practice disciplined portfolio management, and this transaction is the latest proof.” — Alex Watterson, managing director at Presidio. Share

“After significant acquisitions expanding Group 1’s footprint and increasing our luxury presence in strategic locations, this sale allows us to further focus on our growth in our core markets,” said Daryl Kenningham, CEO of Group 1 Automotive. “Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills has a proud legacy, and we’re confident Fletcher Jones will carry it forward.”

Fletcher Jones sold Mercedes-Benz and Audi stores in the Chicago market in September 2025.

“This acquisition is a natural next step for Fletcher Jones as we continue to invest in the markets where we have scale,” said Keith May, president of Fletcher Jones Automotive Group. “Adding Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills enhances our already-significant presence in Southern California. We’ve valued the collaboration and trust with both Group 1 and Presidio throughout the process — like everything Presidio advises on, this transaction has been handled with the utmost professionalism and expertise.”

This is the 23rd Mercedes-Benz transaction advised by The Presidio Group and the fourth thus far in 2026, making the firm one of the industry’s leading advisors on transactions involving the brand.

“This marks our sixth transaction advising Group 1 in the last few years, and we thank Daryl Kenningham and his team for their continued trust and partnership,” said George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group. “This deal highlights the depth of our relationships with industry-leading OEMs, like Mercedes, and with public and private consolidators across the U.S. franchised dealer network. As they continue to put their faith in Presidio’s expertise in high-profile, high-value transactions, we are committed to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Portfolio management moves like this remain central to the momentum happening in the dealership M&A market.

“As we’ve said for years, the largest and best dealership groups increasingly practice disciplined portfolio management, and this transaction is the latest proof,” said Alex Watterson, managing director at Presidio. “Five Presidio-guided transactions so far in 2026 have involved portfolio management, and we expect many more in what is shaping up to be a robust dealership M&A year.”

Seller legal counsel was provided by Scott A. Wasserman of Akerman LLP and Gillian A. Hobson, general counsel for Group 1. Buyer legal counsel was provided by Jeff Roberts and Emily Dillow of Underwood & Roberts, PLLC.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive advisory services to Group 1 Automotive through its wholly owned investment bank Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 owns and operates 253 automotive dealerships, 313 franchises and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omnichannel platform, the company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. Group 1 discloses additional information about the company, its business and its operating results at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

About Fletcher Jones Automotive Group

Since 1946, Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has been a luxury automotive retail standard bearer in the U.S. Founded by Fletcher Jones Sr. with a single store in downtown Los Angeles, the group has grown over the past 79 years into one of the most respected and renowned luxury dealership groups in the country. Home to the nation’s No. 1 Mercedes-Benz and Audi locations, Fletcher Jones has become synonymous with 5-star service, top-of-the-line quality and an unwavering commitment to customers. The group offers a comprehensive suite of services, including new and used vehicle sales, expert financing and leasing, service and maintenance, parts and electric vehicle expertise. To learn more, visit www.fletcherjones.com.

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of its clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 315 transactions for over $20.5 billion. The Presidio Group, based in Denver and Atlanta, publishes Presidio Perspectives: A Quarterly Outlook on Auto Retail and M&A Trends, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.