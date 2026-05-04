True Anomaly Selected by Space Force for Space-Based Interceptors

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Anomaly today announced its expansion into space-based interceptors (“SBIs”) and its selection to perform within the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (“SSC”) SBI program. As part of Golden Dome for America, the SBI program responds to a generational mandate to protect the United States homeland from potential ballistic missile and hypersonic attacks.

"Our role on the Space-Based Interceptor program is to deliver space-based systems capable of intercepting missiles under extreme engagement conditions while achieving a unit cost and level of reliability necessary for scale,” said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. “As we have with all of our products to date, we are investing at scale and bringing together private capital, world-class talent, and industry-leading partners to harness American innovation and execute a program with enormous national security implications."

True Anomaly was among twelve companies awarded OTA agreements by SSC, a select group spanning both traditional defense primes and leading commercial space companies. The awards represent a combined value of up to $3.2 billion across twenty agreements, designed to develop a proliferated Low Earth Orbit constellation of interceptors capable of boost, midcourse, and glide phase engagements, with an initial capability demonstration targeted for 2028.

The company’s expansion into space-based interceptors extends its portfolio into one of the most consequential national security challenges of our time, enabled by a new level of partnership between the defense industrial base and the U.S. Government.

True Anomaly is building for today’s reality of a contested space environment, and executing at the speed and scale required to protect the U.S. homeland, and our interests in, from, and to the space domain for generations to come.

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly delivers decisive capabilities for space superiority. We build autonomous spacecraft, advanced payloads, mission software, and space-based interceptors. Our products enable the U.S. and its Allies to secure the space environment and counter threats from the ultimate high ground.

Founded in 2022, True Anomaly is headquartered in Centennial, CO, with offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Washington, D.C., and Long Beach, CA. For more information, visit www.trueanomaly.space and follow us on LinkedIn.